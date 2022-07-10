Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG and Juventus interested in Ferland Mendy; Liverpool end pursuit of Marco Asensio, and more - July 9, 2022

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad this summer. Los Blancos enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign but are hungry for more glory next.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus are interested in Ferland Mendy. Elsewhere, Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Marco Asensio. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 9, 2022:

PSG and Juventus interested in Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy will not be short of suitors this summer.

PSG and Juventus are monitoring Ferland Mendy with interest, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The French left-back has been a regular in the first team since joining Real Madrid in 2019. Mendy has amassed five goals and nine assists in over 100 games across competitions for the La Liga giants so far.

However, his position in the team has come under threat since the arrival of Antonio Rudiger this summer. The German defender’s presence is likely to push David Alaba out wide, relegating Mendy to the bench. Los Blancos are ready to cash in on the 27-year-old, with no dearth of interest in his services. The Parisians are looking to take him back to France, perhaps to add more competition to Nuno Mendes.

Juventus, meanwhile, want Mendy to move to Turin to replace the faltering Alex Sandro. However, the Bianconeri might struggle to match the Frenchman’s €50 million price tag, paving the path for PSG to move in.

Liverpool end Marco Asensio pursuit

Marco Asensio (left) is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Liverpool have ended their pursuit of Marco Asensio this summer, according to Liverpool Echo.

The Spaniard’s contract with Real Madrid runs out next summer, and speculations are ripe about his future. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Reds among the clubs backed to lap him up.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool sources have dismissed reports linking the club with a move for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio. NEW: Liverpool sources have dismissed reports linking the club with a move for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio. #lfc [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool sources have dismissed reports linking the club with a move for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio. #lfc [liverpool echo]

However, Liverpool have already wrapped up their transfer activities for this summer. The Reds bid adieu to Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi and have brought in Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

With Mohamed Salah signing a new deal and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in the squad, Liverpool don’t need Asensio at the moment. As such, the player is unlikely to move to Anfield this year.

Rodrygo Goes to renew Real Madrid contract

Rodrygo Goes is set to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo Goes has revealed that he'll put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid soon.

The Brazilian has evolved quite well since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019, registering 18 goals and 21 assists in 108 games across competitions. He played a crucial role in the club’s success last season, chipping in with vital goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #RealMadrid



New contract will be valid until June 2028. €1B release clause. Rodrygo announces that he’s set to sign new contract with Real Madrid: “Yes, I’m gonna extend the contract. Real Madrid is my dream”, told ABC.New contract will be valid until June 2028. €1B release clause. Rodrygo announces that he’s set to sign new contract with Real Madrid: “Yes, I’m gonna extend the contract. Real Madrid is my dream”, told ABC. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridNew contract will be valid until June 2028. €1B release clause. https://t.co/dhhudDAG6Y

Speaking to ABC, the 21-year-old is hopeful of achieving a lot more at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“It was already a dream to come here; I’ve been here for three years, and now I’m going to renew my contract. I’m very proud of myself and the work I’m doing, but I still have a lot more to show,” said Rodrygo.

Rodrygo also dismissed talk of the luck factor in Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph last season, pointing out that the team worked hard for glory.

“We don’t care that people say the Champions League was luck because it wasn’t; it was hard work. Once it can be luck but not three times. City played better than us, but in the decisive minutes, we were better and deserved to qualify,” said Rodrygo.

The Brazilian is set to sign a new deal till 2028, with his release clause likely to be €1 billion.

