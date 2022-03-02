Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG offer massive contract to Kylian Mbappe; club face Bayern Munich competition for Monaco star, and more - 2 March 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to welcome Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos are currently atop the points table after 26 games, 19 points ahead of their opponents this weekend.

Meanwhile, PSG are offering a massive contract to their star attacker Kylian Mbappe, who has been strongly pursued by Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants could face competition from Bayern Munich for a Monaco midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 2nd March 2022:

PSG offer massive contract to Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG have handed Kylian Mbappe a massive contract offer in a bid to keep hold of him, as reported by AS. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with the Parisians. Real Madrid are eager to secure the services of the 23-year-old this summer.

Mbappe is already a superstar. The Frenchman has been in glorious form in the last few years, and is only tipped to get better. His exploits have long earned him a place in Los Blancos' plans. The 23-year-old also has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The La Liga giants have failed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with Eden Hazard not living up to expectations in Spain. The club's hierarchy believe Mbappe could eventually fill the void left behind by their all-time top scorer. Real Madrid already failed with a colossal bid for the 23-year-old last summer, but are determined to land him at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants remain confident of picking up the Frenchman for free at the end of his contract this summer. However, PSG are ready to move mountains to keep their prized asset in Paris. The Ligue 1 giants have already submitted an improved offer to the player's entourage last week.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | EXCLUSIVE: Latest renewal offer from PSG:



• €50m salary net

• €100m loyalty bonus

• 2 year contract till 2024



Mbappé hasn’t responded yet. #rmalive | EXCLUSIVE: Latest renewal offer from PSG:• €50m salary net• €100m loyalty bonus• 2 year contract till 2024Mbappé hasn’t responded yet. @le_Parisien_PSG 🚨🚨| EXCLUSIVE: Latest renewal offer from PSG: • €50m salary net • €100m loyalty bonus • 2 year contract till 2024 Mbappé hasn’t responded yet. @le_Parisien_PSG #rmalive

The Parisians are willing to hand Mbappe €50-53 million in annual wages post-tax, on a three-year contract, with an option to leave after the second year. In addition, he will also be handed a €100 million net signing-on bonus for turning down Los Blancos.

Additionally, the Frenchman will have the option to negotiate a departure from the club after two years. The 23-year-old will also be allowed to appear for France at the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024.

Real Madrid face competition from Bayern Munich for Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (centre) has been outstanding this season.

Bayern Munich are ready to battle Real Madrid for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Frenchman has evolved into one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe at Monaco, and is valued at €80 million by the Ligue 1 side. Los Blancos have identified the 22-year-old, who has appeared 36 times across competitions this season, as the ideal successor to Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian turned 30 last month, and has already shown signs of regression this year. The La Liga giants are eager to replace him with Tchouameni, but could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians want the 22-year-old to fill the shoes of Corentin Tolisso, who could leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

Los Blancos interested in Yeremy Pino

Yeremy Pino (lefT) has caught the eye this season.

Real Madrid are interested in Yeremy Pino, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spaniard has been quite impressive for Villarreal in recent seasons. The 19-year-old has been a regular feature for the Yellow Submarine this season, scoring seven goals and picking up four assists in 33 games across competitions. Los Blancos want to add him to Carlo Ancelotti's roster.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #YeremyPino



Smart move from Villarreal to extend his contract until June 2027 few months ago. Release clause around €80m. Special game, special talent. Yeremy Pino scored four (!) goals today in Villarreal game vs Espanyol. He’s only 19 and already performing at top level.Smart move from Villarreal to extend his contract until June 2027 few months ago. Release clause around €80m. Special game, special talent. Yeremy Pino scored four (!) goals today in Villarreal game vs Espanyol. He’s only 19 and already performing at top level. ⭐️🇪🇸 #YeremyPinoSmart move from Villarreal to extend his contract until June 2027 few months ago. Release clause around €80m. https://t.co/Uf7K8diyFu

The La Liga giants are likely to lose both Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard this summer. Despite the impending arrival of Mbappe, Pino could be a fabulous addition to the Merengues' squad.

However, the Spaniard recently signed a new contract that hiked his release clause from €35 million to €80 million. As such, prising him away won't be cheap.

