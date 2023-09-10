Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG offering Kylian Mbappe €200 million per year; Los Blancos want Julian Alvarez, and more - September 10, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed a tremendous start to the new campaign as they aim to target the league as well as the UEFAChampions League. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all four of their league games to go top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Madrid target Kylian Mbappe a monstrous contract to remain at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 10, 2023:

PSG offering Kylian Mbappe €200 million per year

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG are willing to offer Kylian Mbappe a new five-year contract worth €200 million per year, according to Defensa Central.

The French forward's future remain up in the air at the moment, with his contract expiring next summer. The 24-year-old has decided not to sign a new deal, with his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

However, the Parisians are working to change their all-time top scorer's mind. They're even ready to offer the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner astronomical wages in a bid to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman is a long-term target for Los Blancos, who're hoping to lap him up for free in 2024. The La Liga giants even opted not to sign him this summer - when he was put up for sale - as they're confident about their strategy.

However, recent developments could be a cause of concern at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid want Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Julian Alvarez, according to Fichajes. The Argentinean striker became a household name in December after playing a starring role in La Albiceleste's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

However, he has struggled for regular football at Manchester City due to the presence of a rampant Erling Haaland. Alvarez has had to play second fiddle to the Norwegian or operate from the wings.

However, his efforts have been enough to convince Madrid. Ancelotti wants to upgrade his attack next year and has his eyes on the 23-year-old. Los Blancos could convince the Argentinian to move with assurances of regular football.

City already have their eyes on Evan Ferguson, so they could be willing to let Alvarez leave next summer.

Jude Bellingham backed to become future Los Blancos captain

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Charlton Athletic left-back Chris Powell has lavished praise on Jude Bellingham in a recent interview. The English midfielder has been on fire since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer, scoring five times in his first four games.

Speaking to The Times, Powell labelled Bellingham as fearless.

"Jude’s quite unique in his knowledge and understanding of the game. What Birmingham City and his family particularly have done with Jude and his brother (Jobe) — his brother’s equally as good from what I’ve seen — is he has a real persona about him that’s not normal in a 20-year-old, or 18 when I first met him," said Powell.

He continued:

“Jude’s absolutely fearless. Just look at what he’s doing at Real Madrid. Fearless! It’s not normal. But it is to him. He’s just taken on every challenge as if it’s normal. OK, it’s the England national team, fine, I’ll get on with it.

"It’s the Euros. It’s the World Cup. It’s Dortmund. It’s Real Madrid. I’m going for £100 million, OK! He gets on with it."

Powell went on to back the 20-year-old to become a future captain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Jude just looks at the game and understands what the coach and manager wants. It’s the values he was taught growing up. His dad [Mark] was a good player.

"Apparently, I’m his dad’s hero, bizarrely. His dad’s from Essex and supported Southend United in the Nineties. That’s when I played. His family are really, really good people," said Powell.

He added:

“If we produce more like Jude. It’ll be great for England. He is going to be a future England captain. He will be Madrid's captain.”

Bellingham has become an omnipresent figure under Ancelotti.