Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG reject second Los Blancos offer for Kylian Mbappe, Juventus interested in Belgian star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, and more - 28th August 2021

Real Madrid face Real Betis on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways. Los Blancos stumbled to a 3-3 draw against Levante last weekend, and Carlo Ancelotti will demand improvement from his team.

However, it will hardly be a walk in the park. Betis have a good track record against the La Liga giants and have lost just one of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Real Madrid are desperate to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe this summer, but their second bid for the Frenchman has been knocked back by PSG. A Los Blancos star is also attracting attention from Juventus as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 28, 2021.

PSG reject second Real Madrid offer for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are eager to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Real Madrid’s second bid for Kylian Mbappe, according to AS via Get French Football News. Los Blancos are leaving no stone unturned in bringing the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The La Liga giants have made Mbappe their top priority and are determined to get their man.

Having tracked the player all summer, Real Madrid submitted their opening offer of €160 million for the Frenchman earlier this week. However, it was swiftly rejected by the Ligue 1 giants, who hinted that business was possible if Los Blancos were willing to up their offer.

Real Madrid acknowledged with a second offer of €170 million plus €10 million in add-ons, hoping that the deal would convince PSG to part ways with Mbappe. However, the Ligue 1 giants have turned down the offer as well.

Juventus interested in Belgian star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Eden Hazard is wanted by Juventus

Juventus are interested in Eden Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Marca. The Portuguese has returned to Manchester United and the Bianconeri are hoping the Real Madrid star can fill the void left behind.

The Belgian could be hurt by Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, so a move to Serie A is expected to appeal to him.

Juventus are planning to take Hazard initially on loan as they do not have the funds to complete a permanent deal. However, there’s an inherent risk associated with the move.

The Belgian has endured a difficult time since joining Los Blancos in 2019. Eden Hazard has managed just five goals from 45 games in all competitions for Real Madrid so far.

Real Madrid star signs contract extension

Casemiro has signed a new contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that Casemiro has signed a contract extension with the club. The new deal will see the Brazilian stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025.

Casemiro had two years left on his previous contract, but Los Blancos were unwilling to take any chances given his importance to the team.

The Brazilian joins a long list of players who have recently extended their stay with Real Madrid.

Casemiro has won 14 trophies since joining Los Blancos in 2013, including four Champions Leagues. The Brazilian has appeared 288 times for the La Liga giants, scoring 30 goals.

