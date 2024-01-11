Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG want Kylian Mbappe to stay, Los Blancos face competition for Alphonso Davies, and more - January 11, 2024

Real Madrid secured a stunning 5-3 comeback win against Atletico Madrid after extra time at Al-Awwal Stadium on Wednesday (January 10) in the Spanish Supercup semifinal. Goals from Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Joselu and Brahim Diaz helped Carlo Ancelotti's side progress to the final.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the club want Mbappe to stay. Elsewhere, Los Blancos face competition from Manchester City for the services of Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 11, 2024.

PSG want Kylian Mbappe to stay, says Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed a desire to keep Kylian Mbappe at PSG. The 25-year-old's future is the talk of the town right now. Mbappe has entered the final six months of his contract with the Parisians and hasn't agreed to an extension so far. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, as cited by multiple reports, and are planning for a Bosman move this summer.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the French superstar and have been relentless in their pursuit of the player. Despite tasting defeat on two previous occasions, the La Liga giants remain determined to get their man. However, Al-Khelaifi's latest comment could put a spanner in the works.

Speaking to RMC, the PSG president hinted that he has a gentleman's agreement with Mbappe regarding his future:

"Look, I'm not hiding anything. For sure I want Mbappe to stay. For me he is the best in the world and for me the best club for Kylian is Paris. He is the center of the project today. It's normal to ask about him. For me he is the best in the world, I have a very good relationship with him. Not only as a player, as a person," said Al-Khelaifi.

He continued:

"He has an agreement with me, as he has said. There is no negotiation, but I think he is still young, he wants to win many trophies and hopefully with us."

Real Madrid face competition for Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Etihad

Real Madrid are facing competition from Manchester City for the services of Alphonso Davies. According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Citizens have entered the race to sign the Canadian speedster from Bayern Munich. Sky Sports Germany have already confirmed that Los Blancos are hot on the heels of Davies, who has been identified as the long-term solution to the troubled left-back slot.

Ferland Mendy is expected to leave this year and while Fran Garcia was roped in last summer, the La Liga giants are seeking an upgrade. Davies is the best in the business right now and is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. Real Madrid have reportedly asked the 23-year-old not to sign an extension as they plot a move this summer.

However, City could ruin their plans. Pep Guardiola has identified Davies as the ideal candidate for the left-back position in his squad. Interestingly, Los Blancos are in constant touch with the Canadian's entourage, so the Premier League champions will have to move quickly if they want to win the race.

Los Blancos not interested in Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this month

Real Madrid are not interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Todofichajes. A recent report from The Daily Mail stated that Los Blancos have identified the English defender as an ideal target to replenish their aging defense. Branthwaite has been very impressive for Everton so far, starting all of his 21 appearances for the club this season.

With Carlo Ancelotti already missing Eder Militao and David Alaba due to ACL injuries, a new defender is a pressing need at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it now appears that Branthwaite is not on the La Liga giants' agenda, even though he is admired by Ancelotti. Real Madrid are cautious about the move, given that the 21-year-old is expected to cost upwards of €60m.