Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG want Vinicius Junior; Los Blancos identify Thibaut Courtois replacement, and more - April 12, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, April 13, to face Mallorca in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the league table after 30 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have been backed to move for Vinicius Junior in the future. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have identified the ideal replacement for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 12, 2024.

PSG want Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has admirers at Paris

PSG could move for Vinicius Junior if he becomes available, according to Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson.

The Brazilian forward is a vital cog in Real Madrid's attack, but his position is under threat amid Kylian Mbappe's impending arrival. The French superstar is reportedly in talks to join Los Blancos as a free agent come summer. The Parisians are already looking for his replacement and have their eyes on Vinicius.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the French champions do not intend to pay big bucks for the 23-year-old.

“If Vinicius were to become available at any point, I think PSG would be very interested, but I don’t think they’d want him in a scenario where they’d have to pay for Vinicius, having lost Mbappe on a free transfer," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“I think PSG would prefer an exchange, but obviously, at this moment in time, that doesn’t look likely with Mbappe’s contract expiring, and it doesn’t seem like Vini Jr.’s star is on the wane at Real Madrid, certainly not enough for him to be used in an exchange deal."

He concluded:

“At the same time, there might be a moment when Vinicius might consider a move – we know his agent has spoken about the Premier League in the past – so he could perhaps be open to becoming a star name in PSG, a club that has historically had great success with Brazilian players.”

Vinicius has appeared 29 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, registering 18 goals and 10 assists.

Real Madrid identify Thibaut Courtois replacement

Thibaut Courtois is yet to kick a ball this season

Real Madrid have identified Onuralp Cevikkan as a possible successor for Thibaut Courtois, according to Fichajes.

The Belgian goalkeeper is yet to kick a ball this season after a sustained spell on the sidelines. Courtois picked up an ACL injury last summer but was expected to return before the end of this season. However, he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee, effectively ruling him out for the campaign.

Los Blancos are concerned about Courtois' fitness, although Andriy Lunin has done well in his absence. However, the Ukrainian's future remains up in the air, as his contract expires next summer.

The La Liga giants brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea last summer, but are not considering his permanent stay. Real Madrid have turned their attention to Cevikkan, who has been quite impressive for Trabzonspor's youth team.

The Spanish club believe that the 18-year-old has all the attributes needed to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City eyeing Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has admirers at the Etihad

Manchester City have set their sights on Toni Kroos, according to Defensa Central. The German midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn't signed a new deal yet. The 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down this season, registering one goal and seven assists in 40 outings across competitions.

Kroos' efforts have apparently turned heads at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the German, and is impressed with his ability to control the tempo of games.

The Spanish manager would love to have the 34-year-old in his roster and representatives from the Premier League champions have enquired about his availability. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has reportedly informed the club that Kroos will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.