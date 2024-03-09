Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG want Vinicius Junior; Los Blancos not in talks for Alphonso Davies, and more - March 9, 2024

Real Madrid face Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 10, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team have drawn three of their last four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Los Blancos striker Vinicius Junior. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not in talks to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 9, 2024:

PSG want Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is wanted in Paris.

PSG have set their sights on Vinicius Junior, according to journalist Daniel Riolo.

The Brazilian forward is among the most potent attackers in the world right now and has been in fine form for Real Madrid this season.

Vinicius has registered 15 goals and seven assists in 26 outings across competitions and has reportedly turned heads in Paris.

The Ligue 1 champions are resigned to losing Kylian Mbappe this summer, with the Frenchman apparently on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Parisians want to extract revenge on Los Blancos by launching a move for Vinicius to fill the Frenchman’s boots. The Brazilian remains a vital part of plans with the La Liga giants, so prising him away won’t be easy.

However, Mbappe’s impending arrival has raised questions of the 23-year-old’s place in the squad, especially as both players like to operate in the left-forward position.

Multiple reports have claimed that Real Madrid could consider offers for Vinicius to address the financial impact of the Frenchman’s arrival.

PSG are apparently planning to take advantage of the situation and prise the Brazilian away.

Real Madrid not in talks for Alphonso Davies, says player’s representative

Alphonso Davies’ future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Alphonso Davies, as suggested by his representative Nedal Huoseh.

The Canadian left-back’s future at Bayern Munich is subject to speculation, with his contract expiring in less than 18 months.

Talks of a new deal haven’t been fruitful, and recent reports have sais that Los Blancos are pushing for a cut-priced move this summer.

However, speaking to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Huoseh said that the 23-year-old remains focussed on the Bavarians for now.

“There is nothing agreed or concrete with any club. Alphonso's focus at this time is FC Bayern. We will consider all our options for the future in the next months,” said Househ.

Davies has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Former player backs Los Blancos to rule the world after Kylian Mbappe arrival

Kylian Mbappe is close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reckons Real Madrid could dominate world football for years if Kylian Mbappe arrives this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is apparently close to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu on a Bosman move at the end of the season, according to multiple reports. The La Liga giants have wanted Mbappe for years, and their efforts could finally bear fruit this year.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry pointed out that the 25-year-old would be joining Los Blancos' already impressive arsenal.

“If you look at it properly, if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid they will have a team that can dominate Europe and LaLiga for maybe six or seven years because they will all be young, Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Valverde, Tchouameni…,” said Henry.

Henry also praised Real Madrid for offloading players at the right time, citing the examples of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Mesut Ozil and Raphael Varane.

“What they do very well is to know when to get rid of players. I don’t mean players that it’s logical to get rid of. I mean it was time for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It was time for Casemiro. It was time for Mesut Ozil. It was time for Varane, who I think was out with a knee problem,” said Henry.

He continued:

“There’s one thing you have to give Real Madrid a lot of credit for, and that’s the ability they have to make sure they build a team by keeping the old guard to make sure they can pass on to the guys coming in, to the youngsters they sign.”

Los Blancos’ transfer strategy has also helped them sign some of the best young players in the world in recent years.