Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Raheem Sterling backed to succeed at Santiago Bernabeu; club contemplating Ferland Mendy departure, and more - 5 June 2022

Real Madrid remain in the market for reinforcements despite enjoying a superb 2021/22 season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will already have his eyes on the upcoming campaign as he prepares to defend the league as well as the UEFA Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Ray Parlor believes Raheem Sterling could succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are contemplating Ferland Mendy's departure this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 5 June 2022:

Raheem Sterling backed to succeed at Santiago Bernabeu

Raheem Sterling could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has backed Raheem Sterling to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman’s contract with Manchester City expires next summer. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said that Sterling is in the prime of his career.

“I can see some players thinking about trying a different league, a different culture – I wouldn’t put it past Raheem thinking about that. He’s got one year left on his contract and, it’s amazing, I thought Raheem must be 30-odd now – but he’s only 27! He’s in the prime of his life and career and he doesn’t play on a regular basis because Man City have got so many good players,” said Parlour.

He continued:

“So, yeah, what a move. Real Madrid have surprised everyone this year. I expected them to win LaLiga, but not the Champions League. To beat Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, and you’d argue two of those teams are the best in the world at the moment, it’s an amazing season.”

Parlour also expressed belief that Sterling would be a fine addition to Los Blancos’ squad.

“Antonio Rudiger is going there as well, Real Madrid are really stepping it up now and Raheem Sterling would be a great signing for them. We forget he’s still only 27. He’s had a long career already, but I’m sure Pep Guardiola knows how important he is,” said Parlour.

He added:

“He’s a big-game player and we saw that at the Euros for England. Everybody thought Sterling was not in great form, but he stepped up and was probably one of our best players in the tournament. So if he does move on, I’m sure he’d do a great job for Real Madrid if he went there.

Real Madrid contemplating Ferland Mendy departure

Ferland Mendy could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are contemplating Ferland Mendy’s departure this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Frenchman has been a first-team regular since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019. He has amassed 105 appearances for the La Liga giants, registering five goals and nine assists.

However, the arrival of Antonio Rudiger could jeopardise his place in the team. Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly planning to shift David Alaba to left-back and install a centre-back pairing of Rudiger and Eder Militao.

That would push Mendy out of the starting XI, and Los Blancos could opt to cash in on him this summer.

Aurelien Tchouameni yet to decide his future

Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to be on the move this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni is yet to decide his future, the player has revealed.

The French midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances with Monaco but is expected to leave the club this summer. Real Madrid have made him their numero uno target ahead of the new season.

However, speaking to Telefoot, Tchouameni revealed he was happy that clubs are vying for his signature.

“It doesn't worry me, because it's a position I've always wanted to be in. As long as the best clubs are following me, that means I'm doing good things,” said Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old was next asked if he had made up his mind on his future and his answer was crisp.

“Not yet,” said Tchouameni.

