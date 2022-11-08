Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: RB Leipzig forward waiting for Los Blancos; Carlo Ancelotti wants new striker in January, and more - November 8, 2022

Real Madrid succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga on Monday (November 7). Goals from Luka Modric and Eder Militao were not enough as Los Blancos' unbeaten league run came to an end.

Meanwhile, a RB Leipzig forward is waiting for Los Blancos despite being linked to Chelsea. Elsewhere, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a new striker at the Santiago Bernabeu in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 8, 2022:

Christopher Nkunku waiting for Real Madrid

Christopher Nkunku has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Christopher Nkunku is waiting for an offer for Real Madrid, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The French forward is a priority target for Chelsea, who are leading the race for his signature. However, the 24-year-old hasn’t committed himself to the Blues yet, as he wants to hear from Madrid.

Los Blancos are already scouting the markets for Karim Benzema’s successor and have reportedly identified Nkunku as a target.

The 24-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds in recent seasons at Leipzig and is among the most lethal attackers in Europe at the moment. Nkunku has registered 16 goals in 21 games this season, prompting interest from the Spanish giants. His versatility also makes him an ideal prospect for Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti wants new striker in January

Carlo Ancelotti wants to add a new striker to his roster in January, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

The Italian manager has one of the best No. 9s in the game in Karim Benzema, who has been on blistering form since last season. However, the Frenchman’s recent injury woes have laid bare the lack of a proper backup at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ancelotti wants to address the situation this winter.

Real Madrid have struggled in the absence of their talisman, failing to win three of their last four games across competitions. The La Liga giants wanted a new striker this summer, with Gabriel Jesus among their preferred targets.

However, the unavailability of a non-EU spot in the team had forced them to abandon their plans. With Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao all receiving their Spanish passports, Los Blancos have now overcome that situation.

President Florentino Perez wants to sign Erling Haaland in a couple of years, so a move for a high-profile striker is unlikely right now. Convincing stars like Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhem to move in the middle of the season is also a tough task. As such, it remains to be seen if Ancelotti gets his wish at the turn of the year.

Los Blancos attempting to rig Liverpool move for Borussia Dortmund starlet

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

British super agent Haydn Dodge believes Real Madrid are trying to hijack Liverpool’s move for Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a target for the Reds, who are leading the race for his signature. The Englishman has been on red hot form since joining the Bundesliga giants in 2020 and also has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Dodge said that Los Blancos have managed to turn Bellingham’s head by expressing their interest in him.

“It’s no secret – Jude Bellingham is wanted by Liverpool, but even though he fancied the move a little while ago, he’s having some doubts now and that’s because Real Madrid have made him aware of their interest. They have said they view him as part of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ replacement,” said Dodge.

Dodge went on to add that the La Liga giants want the 19-year-old to form a midfield trio alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

“They want Bellingham to make up a midfield three alongside Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, and that is a frightening prospect. He could still go to Liverpool as early as January, but Real Madrid are certainly doing their best to make it difficult for Jurgen Klopp,” said Dodge.

Bellingham has appeared 20 times for Dortmund this season and has scored nine goals.

