Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski turned down Los Blancos; club have Erling Haaland plan, and more - March 17, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 4-2 win over Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday, March 16, in La Liga. Vinicius Junior scored a brace, while Dani Carvajal and Brahim Diaz also got on the scoresheet to take the team 10 clear at the top with nine games to go.

Meanwhile, Barca striker Robert Lewandowski reportedly turned down Los Blancos' advances early in his career. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to woo Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland in their upcoming UEFA Champions League tie with the holders.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 17, 2024:

Robert Lewandowski turned down Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski was want at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2017.

Robert Lewandowski reportedly turned down a move to Real Madrid in 2017, according to Catalunya Radio.

The Polish striker was with Bayern Munich at that time and was one of the most feared strikers in the world. Los Blancos wanted a new striker and had set their sights on Lewandowski.

The club apparently got in touch with the player's entourage to discuss a transfer. Negotiations moved ahead quickly, and the La Liga giants even offered the Pole a lucrative contract to convince him to agree to a deal. However, Lewandowski reportedly took two hours to consider his options and eventually opted against a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The player apparently didn't want to leave the Bavarians in the middle of the season. He also believed that a move to a new country and a new league in the middle of the campaign could have put him on the backfoot. Lewandowski eventually move to Spain in the summer of 2022, joining Barcelona.

Los Blancos have Erling Haaland plan

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning to use their upcoming Champions League tie against Manchester City to convince Erling Haaland to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes.

The Norwegian striker has hit a higher gear since arriving at the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Fresh from helping City win the treble last season, Haaland has shown no signs of slowing down this term.

The 23-year-old has 29 goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions this campaign. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the Norwegian and want to secure his services in the future.

Los Blancos are hoping to put up a strong performance against City in the Champions League quarterfinal next month to convince Haaland to consider a move.

The Norwegian is under contract at the Etihad till 2027, but Real Madrid want to get their hand on him much before that.

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Pep Guardiola has hailed Jude Bellingham's impact at the Santiago Bernabeu. The English midfiedler joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has been one of their key players.

Bellingham has appeared 31 times across competitions this season, registering 20 goals and nine assists. City are set to lock horns with Los Blancos next month in the Champions League and will be wary of the 20-year-old's threat.

Speaking to the press, as cited by EUROSPORT, Guardiola admitted that facing the La Liga giants would be a tough challenge.

"(Bellingham's) impact has been massive. It's a different team from last season. His influence is obvious, and we have to try to discover what he does to control it.

"Facing Real Madrid is always a tough challenge. Nobody can deny it. They are an exceptional club, and, in this competition, they can control many things with the experience they have in the past," said Guardiola.

He continued:

"Like last season there will be moments for them and moments for us. The longer we can keep our moments, we'll be closer. We'll try to do a good performance in Madrid and then here, with our people, do it again."

City secured a 5-1 aggregate win when the two sides last met in the Champions League semifinals last season.