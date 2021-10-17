Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu; Los Blancos join race for Premier League star, and more - 17th October 2021

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their squad next year. Los Blancos did not invest heavily in the transfer market this summer, adding only Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, with the latter joining for free.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski wants to join Real Madrid next summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have entered the race for a Manchester City star who is no longer first choice under Pep Guardiola.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories on 17th October 2021.

Robert Lewandowski wants to move to Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Real Madrid next summer, according to AS. The Polish striker could even request to leave Bayern Munich. and move to Los Blancos at the end of the current season.

Lewandowski has enjoyed tremendous success since joining the Bavarians in 2014. The Poland international has been in impeccable form once again this season, registering 13 goals and one assist from ten appearances across competitions.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski has shown no signs of slowing down, so Real Madrid wouldn't mind adding a prolific striker like him to their ranks. Los Blancos have earmarked Erling Haaland as their preferred target for the no.9 role next summer. However, there’s already a beeline for the Norwegian’s services, so landing Haaland won't be a walk in the park for the La Liga giants.

Understandably, Real Madrid are keeping their options open, and have Robert Lewandowski on their list of possible alternatives to Haaland. As such, the news that the Polish striker also wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu will be music to the ears of Los Blancos. However, Bayern Munich might be reluctant to let Lewandowski leave without a fight, even though his current deal expires in June 2023.

Los Blancos join race for Raheem Sterling

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Raheem Sterling, according to The Hard Tackle via AS.

The Manchester City star is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven at the Etihad. Sterling has dropped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola of late, and could be allowed to leave next year. Los Blancos are among the clubs vying for his signature.

Real Madrid are looking for improvements in attack, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio failing to impress once again this season. Carlo Ancelotti wants more support for Karin Benzema in the final third, and the 26-year-old Sterling is among the targets Los Blancos are currently considering.

Karim Benzema claims El Clasico hasn't lost charm with Lionel Messi's departure

Karim Benzema believes El Clasico hasn't lost its charm with the departure of Lionel Messi. Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to face each other on the 24th of this month.

Speaking to ESPN, as relayed by Marca, Benzema claimed El Clasico is the best match in football, even without Messi.

"For me, it's still the same. It remains the best match that exists in football. It doesn't matter about the players who are there, who have left or who will join. Real Madrid vs Barcelona is historic,” said Benzema.

