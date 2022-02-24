Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Ryan Gravenberch ready to move; Los Blancos not interested in Manchester City ace, and more - 24 February 2022

Real Madrid are the favourites to lift the La Liga title this season. Los Blancos are currently leading the pack after 25 games, and have built a six-point gap atop the league.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch has reportedly said that he is ready to leave Ajax. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not interested in a Manchester City star. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 24th February 2022:

Ryan Gravenberch ready to move

Ryan Gravenberch has gone from strength to strength at Ajax.

Ryan Gravenberch believes he is ready for a move away from Ajax. The Dutchman is one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe. Real Madrid are eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are planning to inject a shot of youth in their midfield this year. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both in the twilight of their careers. Casemiro also turned 30 this month, which is why the La Liga giants are eager to bring in reinforcements in midfield. Gavenberch has now emerged as a potential target.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding since breaking into the first team at Ajax. He has appeared 92 times for the Eredivisie giants, scoring ten goals and providing 11 assists. The Dutchman's current contract is set to expire next summer, so Real Madrid are monitoring the teenager with interest.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Gravenberch said that he would not leave Ajax on a free transfer.

“It is with my agent and my father. I don't know if I'll be leaving next summer. What I do know for sure is that I will not leave if Ajax does not earn anything from me. I played here all my childhood. Ajax has always been good to me. I owe a lot to the club. So I can't leave on a free transfer. That will not happen," said Gravenberch.

FC Bayern are interested - but there’s no official bid yet. Gravenberch: “I don't know if I will leave in the summer. What I do know for sure is that I won't leave Ajax if they don't get anything back. I can't leave on a free transfer. This won't happen”, he told @ADnl FC Bayern are interested - but there’s no official bid yet. Gravenberch: “I don't know if I will leave in the summer. What I do know for sure is that I won't leave Ajax if they don't get anything back. I can't leave on a free transfer. This won't happen”, he told @ADnl. 🇳🇱 #AjaxFC Bayern are interested - but there’s no official bid yet. https://t.co/XhMkoEuuev

The 19-year-old added that he is ready for a move away from the Johan Cruyff Arena next summer.

"On the other hand, it's not bad to step out of your comfort zone. A different competition, a different football, a different way of life, different people around you. But that could also be done at 22, for example. I know my own qualities, and if it happens next summer, I feel ready for that. But it is far from happening yet," said Gravenberch.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the teenager, who has scored once in ten international caps with Netherlands.

Real Madrid not interested in Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is tied to Manchester City till 2025.

Real Madrid are not interested in Bernardo Silva, according to Sports Mole. The Portuguese has been in superb form for Manchester City this season.

He has been an omnipresent in Pep Guardiola's team this campaign, racking up 31 starts across competitions. Los Blancos are set to invest in midfield this summer, and the 27-year-old could be an option.

Silva is also open to leaving the Etihad, and has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos do not have any plans to move for the Portuguese this summer.

West Ham United monitoring Isco

Isco (in white) is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

West Ham United are interested in Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid, having appeared only 14 times across competitions this season. The La Liga giants are not planning to hand him a new deal, and are ready to let him leave this summer for free. His availability has garnered attention from quite a few clubs around Europe.

The Hammers are on that list, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The Premier League side have been monitoring the 29-year-old for quite some time, but their advances have been thwarted by Los Blancos so far. However, West Ham are now convinced they can finally get their hands on Isco.

