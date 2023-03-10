Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Thomas Tuchel wants Los Blancos job; Nacho wants 2-year deal, and more - March 10, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (March 11) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the standings after 24 games, nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel is interested in taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Nacho Fernandez wants Los Blancos to offer him a two-year deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 10, 2023:

Thomas Tuchel wants Real Madrid job

Thomas Tuchel wants to take charge at Real Madrid, according to The Times via Madrid Universal. The German manager has been without a job since parting ways with Chelsea last September. He remains keen to make a return to football management and has his eyes on the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s position has come under threat recently after a string of less than impressive outings. Los Blancos are without a win in three games across competitions. Unless the Italian manages to turn things around quickly, he could face the heat. The La Liga giants are keeping their options open for the summer, and Tuchel could be of interest to the club.

The German manager has a stellar CV, having won the UEFA Champions League with the Blues two seasons ago. Since the European tournament is of great value to Real Madrid, Tuchel could be an option for the club to consider. The German is even taking Spanish lessons to help him adjust to life in the country.

Nacho wants two-year deal

Nacho Fernandez could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Nacho Fernandez wants Real Madrid to offer him a two-year deal, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish defender is in the final few months of his Los Blancos contract but is yet to commit his future to the club. The La Liga giants remain keen to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he's a superb backup option for the backline.

Real Madrid have offered the 33-year-old a one-year extension, which is the club’s policy for players above the age of 30. However, Nacho is holding out for a two-year deal.

The Spaniard has made just eight starts this season in the league and has registered 28 appearances across competitions. While he's a nifty squad member, Los Blancos are unlikely to bend their strategy to fit a player, as was evident with Sergio Ramos.

Carlo Ancelotti updates on Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has struggled to stay fit this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that Karim Benzema remains key to Real Madrid’s plans this season. The French forward has endured an injury-riddled campaign. Los Blancos have also struggled in his absence, with the player set to miss the game against Espanyol due to an ankle injury.

Speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that the 35-year-old is likely to be available for the midweek tie against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

“Karim had a blow to his ankle, and it is swollen. He did some individual training today, and he’ll be available for Wednesday’s match. It has affected us a little that he hasn’t been able to reach his level of last season. But injuries happen. We still think he’ll be important from now to the end of the season. We’re convinced of that,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti admitted that Alvaro Rodriguez is ready to start but said that Rodrygo will take Benzema’s place in the starting XI.

“Rodrygo will start at centre-forward. Rodrygo needs to play where the team needs him, which is sometimes out wide and sometimes in the middle. It’s good that he can play in various positions, and we have to make the most of this,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“I think Alvaro is prepared. Even if he doesn’t have experience yet, that’s the same with anyone who is starting something new. He has the quality to be in from the first minute.”

Rodrygo has appeared 37 times across ccompetitions for the La Liga giants this season, registering ten goals and eight assists.

