Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Three clubs eyeing Andriy Lunin, Kylian Mbappe unlikely to perform U-turn in decision, and more - April 26, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Anoeta on Friday, April 26, to face Real Sociedad in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti will be looking for a win to continue his siege on the league trophy.

Meanwhile, three clubs are interested in Andriy Lunin. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is expected to stick to his decision to join Los Blancos this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 26, 2024.

Three clubs eyeing Andriy Lunin, says journalist

Andriy Lunin's future remains up in the air

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich are interested in Andriy Lunin, according to journalist Eduardo Inda. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has earned rave reviews for his efforts at Real Madrid this season, helping the club deal with Thibaut Courtois' prolonged absence. Lunin's contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of next season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Inda said the player is considering an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

"There is a player whose contract ends next year and the normal thing is that Madrid wants him to continue, but he is thinking of leaving this year or next year as a free agent if he is not a starter. He has three offers. One from PSG, but there is Donnarumma, another from Manchester United and a third from Bayern Munich. I'm talking about Lunin. He's a good goalkeeper, he's showing it,” Inda said.

Lunin has appeared 28 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, registering 12 clean sheets.

Kylian Mbappe unlikely to perform U-turn on Real Madrid decision, says insider

Kylian Mbappe is inching closer to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to stay at PSG even if they win the Champions League, according to Ligue 1 insider Jonathan Johnson. The French forward's contract with the Parisians expires at the end of this season and it is an open secret that he is a step away from joining Real Madrid. With the two teams staring at a showdown in the Champions League final, it has been suggested that Mbappe's future isn't sorted yet.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson insisted that the 25-year-old's move to Los Blancos is simply a matter of time.

"As long as PSG and Real Madrid are both in the Champions League, there won’t be any clarity over Mbappe’s future. I don’t think there’ll be an official announcement from either club regarding his future, and in many ways, because of the potential optics of the two teams playing each other in the final, I think that could delay things even further,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

"Then we’d be looking at probably closer to the end of Mbappe’s contract at the end of June, which then probably brings onto the horizon the possibility of Mbappe going to the Euros still with no announcement as to where his future lies."

He concluded:

“Some people have asked me, would PSG beating Real in the final convince Mbappe to change his mind? I don’t think it would, I think it’s advanced to the point now that the expectation is that he will go to Madrid, it’s just about how it plays out.”

Mbappe was also close to joining Los Blancos in 2022 before performing a U-turn in the eleventh hour.

Alessandro Del Piero heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been one of the signings of the season

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has spoken highly of Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder has been a revelation since joining Real Madrid this summer from Borussia Dortmund. He has already helped his team reach the semifinals of the Champions League, while they have also opened up an 11-point lead in the league.

Speaking to Los Blancos' website, Del Piero lauded Bellingham's personality, saying:

“The greatest thing, in addition to his physical and technical quality and the goal scorer he is, is his personality. Coming to a club as big as Real Madrid and playing with that personality and control of emotions and the game is incredible. It is something that impacts."

The 20-year-old has appeared 36 times across competitions season, registering 21 goals and 10 assists.