Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos aiming for stellar season at Santiago Bernabeu; Napoli midfielder wants to join Los Blancos in 2023, and more - August 3, 2022

Real Madrid will travel to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are preparing to start the season with a bang against the UEFA Europa League winners.

Meanwhile, star midfielder Toni Kroos is aiming for a stellar 2022-23 campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, a Napoli midfielder wants to join Los Blancos next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 3, 2022:

Toni Kroos aiming for stellar season at Santiago Bernabeu

Toni Kroos is one of Carlo Ancelotti’s trusted lieutenants at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos is preparing for a strong season with Real Madrid, according to AS. The German has been an omnipresent figure at the heart of the midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in 2014. His current contract runs out in 2023, but the 32-year-old is yet to commit himself to the club.

Instead, Kroos is focused on giving his best on the pitch for the La Liga giants in the upcoming campaign. The German continues to be a vital cog in Ancelotti’s team and is one of the first names in the team sheet. However, Kroos is aware that there’s an intense competition for places at the club, especially following the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

Los Blancos already have Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in their ranks. The duo, along with Tchouameni are tipped to take over the midfield soon. Kroos knows that he needs to keep playing at the highest level to keep his place in the team. The German has no desire to be a squad player at Real Madrid, so he wants to make a decision on his future next summer.

The 32-year-old doesn’t want to be a burden at the club. Instead, Kroos wants to ensure he can perform to the best of his abilities before committing himself to Los Blancos. He has previously expressed a desire to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu, so the upcoming season could be a key one for the German.

Fabian Ruiz wants to join Real Madrid in 2023

Fabian Ruiz (right) could leave Napoli on a Bosman move next summer.

Fabian Ruiz wants to join Real Madrid in 2023, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish midfielder has been impressive with Napoli recently but is in the final year of his current contract. The 26-year-old has appeared 166 times for the Serie A side since joining them in 2018, scoring 22 goals and setting up 15 more. Los Blancos have him among their targets to eventually replace Luka Modric.

The Croatian midfielder has consistently been one of the best in his position in the world. Modric has been integral to the club’s success in the past decade but has entered the final phase of his esteemed career.

The La Liga giants want Ruiz to take his place, and the Spaniard is also eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Ruiz is planning to join the club next summer on a Bosman move.

Miguel Gutierrez inching closer to Girona

Miguel Gutierrez looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Miguel Gutierrez is edging closer to joining Girona this summer, according to Marca via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish left-back is unlikely to break into Ancelotti’s team any time soon and wants to leave in search of greener pastures. The 21-year-old has generated interest from quite a few clubs around the country, but Girona are leading the race for his signature right now.

Real Madrid want him to stay and are willing to hand him a new contract even though his current deal runs till 2024. However, the La Liga giants cannot provide assurances of a place in the starting XI, which is a deal breaker for the Spaniard. Los Blancos are now willing to cash in on the 21-year-old, but they'll retain 50% of his rights and also have a buy-back clause.

