Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos announces retirement, Luka Modric agrees to stay, and more - May 22, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Betis at home in their final La Liga tie of the season on Saturday, May 25. Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to pick up a win as he aims to build momentum ahead of the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos has announced that he will retire at the end of Euro 2024. Elsewhere, Luka Modric is certain to stay with Los Blancos next season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 22, 2024.

Toni Kroos announces retirement

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of Euro 2024. The veteran midfielder's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation for a while, with his contract set to expire this summer. Kroos has been integral to the club's success in the past decade and had previously expressed a desire to call time on his career at the top of his game.

Announcing the news on social media, Kroos thanked fans for their support.

"As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After ten years, at the end of the season, this chapter comes to an end,” wrote Kroos.

He continued:

“I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one.”

The 34-year-old insisted that he will now put all his efforts into securing the club's 15th European Cup.

“At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship,” wrote Kroos.

He concluded:

“I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: Bring on the 15th!!!. HALA MADRID AND NOTHING ELSE!”

Kroos has appeared 463 times across competitions for Los Blancos, registering 28 goals and 98 assists.

Luka Modric agrees to stay with Real Madrid

Luka Modric

Luka Modric has agreed to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season, according to AS. The Croatian defender's contract is set to run out at the end of this season and he remains heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season and it was previously believed that he would move in search of regular football.

However, it now appears that the 38-year-old has no desire to leave Real Madrid just yet. It is reported that the veteran midfielder has already reached an agreement with the club regarding a new deal. Only a few formalities remain before the contract is signed and the club make an official announcement.

Los Blancos reluctant to pay over €40m for Leny Yoro

Real Madrid won't pay over €40m for Leny Yoro this summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The French defender is hot property in the European circuit this year after exploding onto the scene at Lille. Yoro will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is unlikely to sign an extension. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have their eyes on the 18-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Moretto said Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as well as clubs from the Premier League are also eyeing the talented defender.

“There’s Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs interested that Real Madrid have as competition, and they don’t want to spend big money on Leny Yoro. At a ‘reasonable’ price they’d be happy to do business, but the truth is that Real Madrid likely to offer less than €40m for Yoro,” wrote Moretto.

He continued:

“No doubt Lille are asking a lot (€60m, as per multiple reports from others), but the economic side of the deal remains important for Real Madrid. They are not going to throw money out the window for a boy that, as brilliant as he is, and even if Real Madrid are his priority, is out of contract in 2025. So it could be tricky.”

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Frenchman of late.