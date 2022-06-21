Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos looking to leave in 2023; Los Blancos wanted Erling Haaland this summer, and more - June 21, 2022

Real Madrid have the opportunity to add more quality to their squad this summer after a brilliant campaign. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has already secured the services of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni as he targets more domestic and continental success next season.

Meanwhile, Toni Kroos is planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Los Blancos wanted Erling Haaland this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 21, 2022:

Toni Kroos looking to leave Real Madrid in 2023

Toni Kroos could leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Toni Kroos is contemplating a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023, according to Cadena SER via AS.

The German midfielder continues to be a vital cog in Ancelotti’s midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 32-year-old’s contract with the La Liga giants expires next summer, but he has turned down an offer to extend his stay. Kroos wants to make a decision on his future depending on how the 2022-23 campaign pans out.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Toni Kroos has decided NOT to renew his Real Madrid contract now. He prefers to wait and see his role and performances this season.



He doesn't want to become a burden to the club and he wants to decide later.



The German is determined not to be a burden on Los Blancos. He previously said that he would only stay as long as he can contribute on the pitch. With the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in the squad, Kroos could call time on his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos wanted Erling Haaland this summer, reveals Fabrizio Romano

Erling Haaland will ply his trade at the Etihad next season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid were locked in negotiations to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Norwegian hitman was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu but agreed to join Manchester City instead.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano suggested that Haaland chose City over Los Blancos.

“Staying on Manchester City for a moment, my understanding is that the club have not yet released any details on Erling Haaland’s release clause and do not want to comment. I think it is also something that we can understand, since Erling has just joined the club, and there is no need to comment on future scenarios,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Real Madrid certainly negotiated for Haaland; there was more than one meeting for Erling to join Madrid, but it was the player who chose Manchester, not Real Madrid who rejected Haaland.”

Romano added that a move to La Liga remains a possibility for Haaland in the future, but there are no ongoing negotiations right now.

“Spain is a possibility for his future, but to date, any reports about negotiations or release clauses are not correct. Man City want to plan with Haaland for the present and future, so there are not even contacts with anyone else,” wrote Romano.

Chelsea preparing move for Eder Militao

Eder Militao has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing to move for Eder Militao this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Blues are eager to strengthen their backline after seeing Antonio Rudiger move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Premier League giants are now looking to raid Real Madrid to find a solution to their conundrum.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea are planning to make an offer to Real Madrid for Eder Militao.



But, Carlo Ancelotti does not want the Brazilian defender to leave the team. #CFC #HalaMadrid Chelsea are planning to make an offer to Real Madrid for Eder Militao.But, Carlo Ancelotti does not want the Brazilian defender to leave the team. 🚨 Chelsea are planning to make an offer to Real Madrid for Eder Militao.❌But, Carlo Ancelotti does not want the Brazilian defender to leave the team.🇧🇷🎩 #CFC 🔵⚪ #HalaMadrid https://t.co/s4bxhvtGza

Militao is one of the lowest paid players at the La Liga giants. So the Blues are likely to tempt him with a lucrative contract.

However, Ancelotti has Militao firmly in his plans and has no desire to let him leave. The 24-year-old’s contract expires in 2025, and Los Blancos are already working to hand him a new contract. So a move to Stamford Bridge might not be easy to complete.

