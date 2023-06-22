Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos signs extension; Los Blancos willing to pay €80 million for Harry Kane, and more - June 22, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to their squad after a less-than impressive 2022-23 season. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the Copa del Rey but missed out on La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, midfield maestro Toni Kroos has extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are willing to offer up to €80 million for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 22, 2023:

Toni Kroos signs extension

Toni Kroos has extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos has signed a new deal with Real Madrid, the club have announced. The German midfielder's previous contract with the La Liga giants was set to expire at the end of this month.

Having already retired from international football, the 33-year-old was contemplating calling time on his playing career at the end of the recently concluded season.

However, Kroos was always clear that if he was to carry on playing football, it would only be for Los Blancos. The Spanish giants have now convinced him to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another season.

The arrival of Jude Bellingham is likely to affect Kroos' playing time next term with Real Madrid, though,. However, there's no doubt that Kroos' experience and expertise will be invaluable for the club in the upcoming season.

Real Madrid willing to pay €80 million for Harry Kane

Harry Kane's future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid are willing to sign Harry Kane if he's available for €80 million, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin.

The La Liga giants are looking to sign a new No. 9 this summer following the departure of Karim Benzema. The French striker left the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent to move to Saudi Arabia, leaving behind a void in attack in Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Joselu has arrived on a season-long loan but is likely to be a short-term fix. Ancelotti has identified Kane as the ideal candidate to maintain the high standards in attack.

The Englishman has built a name for himself in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur over the years. However, his contract with the club expires in just over a year, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Clubs are Europe are monitoring his situation with interest. Los Blancos are also among his suitors and are ready to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid are reluctant to pay over the odds for the 29-year-old. Tottenham want the player to stay but might be forced to offload him if he continues to stall an extension.

Spurs would prefer to do business with clubs from abroad, as they do not want to strengthen their domestic rivals. That gives the La Liga giants an advantage in the race for the Englishman. However, Los Blancos also face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Kane's services.

Chelsea eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to SPORT via Sport Witness.

The Blues lost out to Real Madrid in the race for the French midfielder last summer but remain interested in his signature. Tchouameni's debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu didn't go according to plan, and he remains linked with an exit this year.

The London giants want him at Stamford Bridge and have already submitted a €60 million offer for the player's signature. However, the La Liga giants have turned that down.

Despite the Frenchman's recent struggles, Los Blancos are optimistic about his ability to turn things around. Chelsea, though, are unwilling to give up without a fight and are now considering a second bid of €80 million.

It's believed that the improved offer could force Real Madrid to reconsider their stance. Ancelotti is well stocked in midfield, and the arrival of Jude Bellingham has further bolstered his options. Hence, Los Blancos could be tempted to consider the Blues' improved offer.

