Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos unsure about future; Carlo Ancelotti key to Kylian Mbappe arrival, and more - December 4, 2023

Real Madrid continued their superb start to the season by picking up another win over the weekend against Granada. Carlo Ancelotti's team remain atop the league table after 15 games

Meanwhile, midfield maestro Toni Kroos is having doubts about his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti's future with Los Blancos could be key to PSG striker Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 4, 2023:

Toni Kroos unsure about future

Toni Kroos' future remains undecided.

Toni Kroos is having second thoughts about continuing playing beyond next summer, according to journalist Sergio Santos.

The German midfielder is a legend of the game and has been outstanding for Real Madrid since arriving at the club in 2014. Kroos has appeared 436 times for the La Liga giants, registering 28 goals and 94 assists.

However, he's turning 34 at the start of next year and is unlikely to continue much longer. Kroos' contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of this season, and he has previously expressed a desire for an early retirement.

Real Madrid are expected to try to keep him at the club for as long as possible, given his importance to the squad. The German midfielder has appeared 19 times this season, starting 12 times.

Despite the presence of younger faces like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, Kroos has held his own under Ancelotti.

The veteran midfielder has also helped Los Blancos deal with the injuries of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, the German midfielder has always been clear that he won't stretch his body beyond the limits of its capabilities.

He enjoys a superb relationship with club president Florentino Perez and has previously spoken about retiring at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kroos is apparently feeling the aftereffects of an injury picked up in the 2021-22 season. He's no hurry to make a final decision but could be tempted to call it a day next summer.

However, the La Liga giants are likely to try and convince him to continue his stay at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti key to Kylian Mbappe arrival at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe wants Carlo Ancelotti stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti could be key to Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

According to Defensa Central, Mbappe is a huge admirer of the Italian manager and wants to play under him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French superstar is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain but hasn't agreed an extension yet. He has heard only good things about the manager from his international teammates like Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga as well as Karim Benzema.

Ancelotti's backroom management is highly regarded by his players, and Mbappe is keen to be part of that group. However, the Italian manager's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of this season.

According to UOL Esporte, he has agreed to take charge of the Brazilian national team. The La Liga giants are scouting the market for Ancelotti's replacement but might not be averse to keeping him at the club.

However, given that Mbappe is a long-term target for Real Madrid, the club could now have extra incentive to hand the Italian a new deal.

Los Blancos eyeing Kepa Arrizabalaga stay

Kepa Arrizabalaga arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu thia summer on loan.

Real Madrid are ready to keep Kepa Arrizabalaga at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond next summer, according to journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on loan from Chelsea this summer, as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian custodian picked up an ACL injury in pre-season and remains sidelined for a while.

Kepa has done well to fill the gap between the sticks, registering six clean sheets in 13 outings across competitions for the club.

His efforts have helped Los Blancos reach the top of the league table after 14 games. The club are pleased with his efforts and are ready to make his stay permanent.

The La Liga giants are yet to approach Chelsea regarding the matter, but there's a desire to get the deal done. Kepa has previously said that he wishes to stay at Real Madrid beyond his loan deal.