Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Victor Osimhen tipped to join Los Blancos; club not targeting Karim Benzema, and more - January 27, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the Canary Islands on Saturday (January 27) for their La Liga game against Las Palmas at the Estadio Gran Canaria. Los Blancos will return to the top of the standings with a win.

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been backed to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Elsewhere, manager Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished talk of striker Karim Benzema's returm this month.

On that note, here's a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 27, 2024.

Victor Osimhen tipped to join Real Madrid

Victor Osimhen will be on the move this summer.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has named Real Madrid as a possible destination for Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian established himself as one of the premier strikers in the world after helping the club win the Serie A title last season. Osimhen finished with 31 goals and five assists in 39 outings across competitions, turning heads at clubs across Europe.

Los Blancos remain in need of a new world class No. 9, following the departure of Karim Benzema last summer. Kylian Mbappe has been identified as the perfect candidate for the role and remains a priority target.

However, the drama surrounding the French superstar could force the La Liga giants to explore alternate option. Osimhen has emerged as a candidate for the job, according to reports.

The Nigerian signed a new contract with Napoli in December, ending talks of a potential move this month. However, speaking recently as cited by AS, De Laurentiis confirmed that the 25-year-old will leave Naples at the end of the season.

“We already knew he would leave since last summer. We knew perfectly well that at the end of this year. He would go to Real Madrid, PSG or an English team,” said De Laurentiis.

Osimhen has eight goals and three assists in 18 outings this season.

Los Blancos not targeting Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema will not return to the Santiago Bernabeu this month.

Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished talk of Karim Benzema’s return to Real Madrid. The French forward left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer and moved to Al-Ittihad for the next chapter in his career. However, Benzema’s stay in Saudi Arabia hasn’t been fruitful, and he remains linked with an exit this month.

Los Blancos roped in Joselu to replace the 36-year-old last summer, but the Spaniard hasn’t live up to the task. SPORT has suggested that Ancelotti has asked the La Liga giants to bring Benzema back this month.

However, speaking recently as cited by ESPN, the Italian managed has brushed those rumours aside.

“It's a lie. We have not spoken about this with the club,” said Ancelotti.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Benzema.

Real Madrid table offer for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains up in the air.

Real Madrid have submitted their offer on the table for Kylian Mbappe to consider, according to ESPN.

The French superstar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season, but he hasn’t agreed an extension so far. Los Blancos have been trying to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while but faced defeat on two occasions.

However, the La Liga giants remain keen to get their man this year, especially as he could be available on a Bosman move. Real Madrid have tabled their proposal for the 25-year-old to consider, but it's lower than their previous offers.

Los Blancos are apparently 'once bitten twice shy' following their prolonged pursuit of the French icon, having faced rejection before. Mbappe also has a new contract on the table from PSG, who remain desperate for him to stay in Paris. However, the 25-year-old is yet to come to a decision regarding his next move.