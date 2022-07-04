Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius Junior to sign new contract; Luka Modric opens up on Sergio Ramos exit, and more - July 3, 2022

Real Madrid are working to shore up their squad ahead of the new season. Los Blancos enjoyed a highly successful 2021-22 season, winning a league and European double, and will look to continue that form in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior is set to sign a new contract with the La Liga giants. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has opened up on Sergio Ramos’ exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 3, 2022:

Vinicius Junior set to sign new Real Madrid contract

Vinicius Junior is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid in the coming days, Marca reports.

The Brazilian enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign, scoring 22 goals and setting up 16 more from 52 games across competitions. However, he's one of the lowest earners at the club. With his form attracting attention from clubs around Europe, Madrid have sprung into action to keep potential suitors at bay.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is reportedly set to sign a new long-term contract that will include a £1bn release clause. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is reportedly set to sign a new long-term contract that will include a £1bn release clause.

Los Blancos are aware the 21-year-old would only get better and expect him to be in the mix for the Ballon d’Or soon. The La Liga giants are now set to offer him a contract that justifies his value to the club.

Vinicius is set to be handed a new deal that would make him one the best earners at the club. The contract will have a release clause of €1 billion.

Luka Modric opens up on Sergio Ramos exit

Luka Modric (right) and Sergio Ramos enjoyed a cordial relationship at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric has opened up on Sergio Ramos’ departure from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. The Spanish defender left Real Madrid on a Bosman move. He subsequently joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but his stint at the club has so far been marred by injuries.

Speaking to Sportske, as relayed by Football Espana, Modric spoke fondly of his good friend, though.

“All of the player exits with people that you spend years with, in a very successful era, are painful. For everyone. After nine years, ‘Sergi’ isn’t there. From the first day, he was close to me; he helped me adapt to Real Madrid; he encouraged me; he believed in my potential. …”said Modric.

He added:

“We became great friends; our families got together; we spent the summers together. We still speak about those days, at least over messages. I miss going out with him, but that’s the way things are in football.”

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Modric: "I miss Ramos a lot, his departure was painful. From the first day, he was close to me, helped me adapt to Madrid, cheered me on when I wasn't on the first team, and believed in my potential. We still talk to each other every day." 🗣️ Modric: "I miss Ramos a lot, his departure was painful. From the first day, he was close to me, helped me adapt to Madrid, cheered me on when I wasn't on the first team, and believed in my potential. We still talk to each other every day." @jutarnjihr 🇭🇷🗣️ Modric: "I miss Ramos a lot, his departure was painful. From the first day, he was close to me, helped me adapt to Madrid, cheered me on when I wasn't on the first team, and believed in my potential. We still talk to each other every day." @jutarnjihr https://t.co/qiSq728uvN

The Croatian, though, added that change is the 'norm' of life.

“Changes are the norm in daily life, even for those who, like him, have conquered everything. As I said before, this is Real Madrid. It has been confirmed that no matter who we are without, the club will continue on the path to trophies. We all pass by, only Real Madrid is eternal,” said Modric.

Phil Neville reveals reason why Inter Miami did not target Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has moved to the MLS this summer.

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has opened up on why the MLS club passed on the chance to sign Gareth Bale. The Welshman left Real Madrid this summer to move to Los Angeles FC.

Speaking recently, as relayed by 90 Min, Neville said Bale’s arrival would have disrupted the cap at Inter Miami.

“At this moment in time, I feel as if we’re still in that foundation, building block phase. And there will be times when we add the cherries and the icings on the cake. … As much as it's, yes, great on paper and all that business, we felt from a roster point of view, we felt from what we really wanted from this season, (Jean) and the other players, hopefully, we'll bring in what we want at this moment in time,” said Neville.

He added:

"(Bale) would enhance any football team, but we have a cap at this football club; we have a certain level of player that we think will improve us in certain areas. Good luck to Gareth in LAFC. I'm glad we don't have to play them again. They are ahead of us in terms of what they're building, but we'll catch them."

