Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius Junior wants to stay, Los Blancos yet to make Joselu decision, and more - April 10, 2024

Real Madrid were held to a 3-3 draw by Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde found the back of the net, while Ruben Dias scored an own goal as the two teams played out an intense stalemate.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has no desire to leave the La Liga giants at the moment. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are yet to come to a decision regarding Joselu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 10, 2024.

Vinicius Junior wants to stay

Vnicius Junior is not planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior has no plans to leave Real Madrid any time soon, according to MARCA. The Brazilian forward is one of Los Blancos' most important players and has been in impressive form this season as well. Vinicius has appeared 29 times across competitions, registering 18 goals and ten assists. However, speculation is ripe regarding his future, especially with Kylian Mbappe looking set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French superstar is reportedly in talks with the La Liga giants, who are working to sign him on a Bosman move at the end of this season. His impending arrival has raised questions about Vinicius' place in the starting XI, as both players prefer to operate in the same position.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing the Brazilian as a possible replacement for Mbappe, while Manchester United also have their eyes on Vinicius. However, the player remains settled at the Santiago Bernabeu and has no intentions of leaving at the moment.

Real Madrid yet to make Joselu decision

Joselu has admirers at Old Trafford

Real Madrid are yet to come to a decision regarding Joselu's future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish striker joined Los Blancos from Espanyol last summer on a season-long loan and has done a decent job so far. Joselu has appeared 40 times across competitions, registering 13 goals and three assists. His efforts have caught the interest of Manchester United, as per reports.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Red Devils have not initiated talks for the 34-year-old.

“Real Madrid have not decided anything on making Joselu’s loan permanent just yet, but with Endrick coming and the Kylian Mbappe deal close, for sure they need to discuss many things internally about offensive players. Despite some links with Manchester United, I have zero confirmation of their interest for the moment,” wrote Romano.

The La Liga giants reportedly have a €1.5m buy-option for Joselu this summer, as per The Athletic.

Carlo Ancelotti pleased with performance against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti was happy with his team's performance despite failing to capitalize on the home advantage against Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid were 2-1 ahead within the first 15 minutes of the game, but had to depend on a second half strike from Federico Valverde to draw the game. They will have to pick up a win in the second leg at the Etihad next week in order to reach the semifinals of the tournament.

Speaking after the game, the Italian manager admitted that the draw was a fair result on the night.

“It was an incredible match. There has been a lot of quality and two extraordinary teams. We are satisfied with our match and we hope to repeat there. It was possible to win 2-1 and lose 2-3. It was a correct result for what both teams have done,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“What I liked most is the personality, the courage, the pressure from above and making City an uncomfortable game until there was no strength. It was a good game on our part. Equal and competitive."

Los Blancos will be without Aurelien Tchouameni for the away leg, after the Frenchman picked up his third yellow card of the tourament in the second minute on Tuesday.