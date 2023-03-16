Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Wilfried Zaha good enough for Los Blancos; club accelerate interest in Gabri Veiga, and more - March 15, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to host Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 15) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's side have a 5-2 lead from the first leg and have one foot in the last eight.

Meanwhile, a former Crystal Palace chairman has said that Wilfried Zaha is good enough for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have stepped up their efforts to secure the signature of Gabri Veiga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 15, 2023:

Wilfried Zaha good enough for Real Madrid

Wilfried Zaha could be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Simon Jordan reckons Wilfried Zaha could have played for Real Madrid. The Ivorian forward is in the final few months of his Crystal Palace contract and looks likely to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Zaha’s disastrous stint with Manchester United remains his only tryst with a top club so far, but he remains one of the league’s most dangerous forwards. Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by Caught Offside, Jordan said that with a better agent egging him on, Zaha could have gone places.

“I do think Wilfired Zaha could’ve played for Real Madrid, he’s that good! Who guided his career? Maybe if he had some ghastly individual like Kai Joorabchain (agent) rolling around and pushing him everywhere, then maybe he would get better opportunities," said Jordan.

Zaha has six goals and three assists in 22 games for the Eagles this season across competitions.

Los Blancos accelerate interest in Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Gabri Veiga, according to Cadena SER via The Hard Tackle.

The 20-year-old is now a first-team regular at Celta Vigo after rising through the ranks and earning his debut in 2020. Los Blancos are looking for midfield additions ahead of the summer as they lay down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Both players are in the final phase of their career and are expected to slow down soon. In addition, their contracts expire at the end of the season, but their future remains undecided. Veiga has emerged as an option, thanks to his impressive performances. The Spaniard has eight goals and three assists in 24 league games for Celta.

However, Real Madrid are unwilling to trigger his €40 million release clause and will instead offer Rafa Marin and €25 million for his signature. Marin’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air, and Los Blancos are hoping to use him to sweeten a deal for Veiga.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti reckons the intense competition for places at Real Madrid has hurt Eden Hazard.

The Belgian forward has struggled for chances since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 and is a peripheral figure under Ancelotti. Hazard has managed just seven appearances across competitions this season for Los Blancos, registering one goal.

The 32-year-old recently said that while he doesn't have regular conversations with the Italian, he respects Ancelotti. The manager said that he reciprocated those feelings, pointing out that Vinicius Junior’s emergence has affected Hazard's game time.

"Look, it's not that we have a cold relationship, but Hazard is right when he says we don't talk a lot. That can come down to certain personalities because, for example, even with your children, you have some you speak to more than others. The most important thing for me is that he respects me, as I respect him," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"Why doesn't Hazard play? Because there's a lot of competition. In his position, there's a player who is doing really well in Vinicius. For next season, I'll count on whichever players the club puts at my disposal."

Ancelotti also previewed the upcoming game against Liverpool, saying that Real Madrid will go for a win.

"This is a more game complicated for us than it is for Liverpool, because they know they have to go all out from the first minute. The first leg result can create doubts for us. We need to try to avoid making calculations during the game," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"The message is quite simple and clear. We have to play the best we can and play with intensity from the first minute. We have to try to win the match on the night. We've looked at the good and bad we did in the first leg. In this game, we need to play well in defence and in attack, but we're thinking more about attack."

Los Blancos will be wary of a Liverpool side who have a history of mounting comebacks in the Champions League.

