Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane eager for next project; Real Betis have Dani Ceballos hope, and more - February 17, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Osasuna on Saturday (February 18) at El Sadar in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men secured a 4-0 win in their previous game against Elche in midweek.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane has said that he's ready for his next project. Elsewhere, Real Betis remain hopeful of securing the signature of Dani Ceballos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 17, 2023.

Zinedine Zidane eager for next project

Zinedine Zidane was recently named ambassador for the Alpine F1 team.

Zinedine Zidane is looking forward to his next project in football management. The former Real Madrid manager is yet to take up a managerial position in the game since leaving Los Blancos in 2021.

He had his heart set on taking charge of Les Bleus, but Didier Deschamps was handed a new deal after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano



"Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire". Zinedine Zidane: "Now I have time… but I don't know for how long. I know I want to coach again", he said during Alpine F1 event.

Zidane has been linked with the hot seat at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain of late. Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, the Frenchman said he could return to management before the end of the season.

“It's part of our agreement (with Alpine). If I have to commit to a team tomorrow, it won't stop me from continuing to work. To go back to coaching is still my wish. I have time today, but I don't know how long it will last. I have time right now, maybe until June, but it can also go very quickly,” said Zidane.

Real Madrid could also turn to their former manager if Ancelotti leaves this summer.

Real Betis have Dani Ceballos hope

Dani Ceballos could leave Real Madrid this summer.

Real Betis still harbour hopes of securing the signature of Dani Ceballos, according to AS.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to be offered a new deal. The 26-year-old has had to be patient for his chances this season but has made the most of his opportunities recently.

5 - Dani Ceballos has provided more assists than any other LaLiga player in 2023 across all competitions (five in 604 minutes played).

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are reportedly contemplating handing him a new contract. However, Real Madrid are yet to tie Ceballos down to a new deal, and Betis are getting increasingly confident by the day. The Spaniard has publicly stated his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu multiple times.

However, he could be tempted to return to his alma mater in search of regular football. The 26-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, netting one goal and setting up six more.

Carlo Ancelotti says he will rotate squad for Real Madrid’s next game

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he will make quite a few chances to his team for the upcoming game against Osasuna. Real Madrid are going through a busy run of games recently, and the Italian doesn’t want to take any risks with tired legs.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews 🗣️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Benzema and Kroos won't play tomorrow but Hazard and Courtois are back."



🗣️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Benzema won't play because he's fatigued. We want him to be ready for Liverpool." 🗣️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Benzema and Kroos won't play tomorrow but Hazard and Courtois are back."🗣️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Benzema won't play because he's fatigued. We want him to be ready for Liverpool." https://t.co/E98faGShRD

Speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Ancelotti said that Karim Benzema will be rested for the game.

“We don't want to take risks with a player who is a bit tired. The second day after the match is when there is more fatigue. There are a lot of tired players. We have to take into account that Benzema is coming back from injury, and the fatigue is different. If tomorrow's game was against Liverpool, he wouldn't play,” said Ancelotti.

He added:

"I think Karim has done very well after the World Cup. He has scored goals and given us his contribution. The fact that he won't be here tomorrow doesn't mean he's injured. We simply prefer, because of his age, to rest him. And we hope he'll be fine for the rest of the season."

The French forward has appeared 23 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, amassing 16 goals and four assists.

