Real Madrid turn down €135 million bid to sell star player as European rivals express interest: Reports

Real Madrid have recently turned down a €135 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their star player, Vinicius Junior, as per El Nacional.

The French club desperately wanted the signing, but Madrid's president Florentino Perez outrightly denied it.

ElNacional.cat @elnacionalcat El PSG va fer una oferta de 135 milions d'euros per Vinícius, però Florentino la va refusar El PSG va fer una oferta de 135 milions d'euros per Vinícius, però Florentino la va refusar elnacional.cat/ca/esports/135… 🇫🇷⚪ El PSG va fer una oferta de 135 milions d'euros per Vinícius, però Florentino la va refusar elnacional.cat/ca/esports/135…

The 22-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for the Spanish club, contributing 14 goals and six assists this season. Overall, the Brazilian forward has scored 50 goals for Los Blancos since making his senior team debut in 2018.

Vinicius has already won seven titles with the Spanish club, including a Champions League title, two La Liga titles, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The young Brazilian has shown tremendous potential and has become a fan favorite at the Bernabeu. His speed, dribbling ability, and finishing skills have made him one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

Despite interest from other clubs, Vinicius remains a crucial part of Madrid's squad, and fans at the Santiago Bernabeu hold him in high regard. The Spanish club views Vinicius as a long-term prospect and is unwilling to let any European rival have him, regardless of the money offered.

Sholy Nation Sports @Sholynationsp Vinicius stats for Real Madrid:



202 games

50 goals

49 assists

🤝 99 goal contributions

1x Champions League

1x Club World Cup

2x Spanish champions

1x UEFA Super Cup

2x Spanish Super Cup

1x UEFA young player of the season



Incredible. 🏽 Vinicius stats for Real Madrid:202 games50 goals49 assists🤝 99 goal contributions1x Champions League1x Club World Cup2x Spanish champions1x UEFA Super Cup2x Spanish Super Cup1x UEFA young player of the seasonIncredible. 🇧🇷 Vinicius stats for Real Madrid:👕 202 games⚽️ 50 goals 🎯 49 assists 🤝 99 goal contributions 🏆 1x Champions League 🏆 1x Club World Cup 🏆 2x Spanish champions 🏆 1x UEFA Super Cup 🏆 2x Spanish Super Cup ⭐️ 1x UEFA young player of the season Incredible. 👏🏽🔥 https://t.co/sSKvMUlEa0

Real Madrid and PSG have been well involved in big-ticket negotiations over players in the past as well. Los Blancos have been pursuing French sensation Kylian Mbappe as a potential signing.

The Spanish giants were closing in on his signing earlier this season, but the 24-year-old striker signed a contract extension, rattling the fans and hierarchy of Real Madrid. Now, the French giants are turning the heat to poach Madrid's biggest future prospect.

In conclusion, Real Madrid's decision to turn down the €135 million bid for Vinicius shows the club's commitment to building a solid and competitive team for the future. Los Blancos see Vinicius as a valuable asset and believe that he will continue to develop and grow as a player.

Real Madrid fans turn up with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr jersey in their FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal in Morrocco

Real Madrid fans made a statement at the FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal in Morocco by turning up with their former player Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr's jersey.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7



Real Madrid fans with Ronaldo's Al Nassr shirt in the stands watching the Club World Cup final. Real Madrid fans with Ronaldo's Al Nassr shirt in the stands watching the Club World Cup final. ❤️https://t.co/fcqO7nmntc

The act was a show of support for their former star player, who now plies his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos reached the final after defeating Al Ahly 4-1 in the semifinals.

The final against Al-Hilal marked a reunion of sorts, as Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are fierce rivals in the Saudi league. Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored four goals in a match for Al-Nassr, taking his league goal tally beyond 500, most of which were achieved during his 9-year-long stint in Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes