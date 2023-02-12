Real Madrid turn down €135 million bid to sell star player as European rivals express interest: Reports

Real Madrid have recently turned down a €135 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their star player, Vinicius Junior, as per El Nacional.
The French club desperately wanted the signing, but Madrid's president Florentino Perez outrightly denied it.
The 22-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for the Spanish club, contributing 14 goals and six assists this season. Overall, the Brazilian forward has scored 50 goals for Los Blancos since making his senior team debut in 2018.
Vinicius has already won seven titles with the Spanish club, including a Champions League title, two La Liga titles, and one FIFA Club World Cup.
The young Brazilian has shown tremendous potential and has become a fan favorite at the Bernabeu. His speed, dribbling ability, and finishing skills have made him one of the most exciting prospects in European football.
Despite interest from other clubs, Vinicius remains a crucial part of Madrid's squad, and fans at the Santiago Bernabeu hold him in high regard. The Spanish club views Vinicius as a long-term prospect and is unwilling to let any European rival have him, regardless of the money offered.
Real Madrid and PSG have been well involved in big-ticket negotiations over players in the past as well. Los Blancos have been pursuing French sensation Kylian Mbappe as a potential signing.
The Spanish giants were closing in on his signing earlier this season, but the 24-year-old striker signed a contract extension, rattling the fans and hierarchy of Real Madrid. Now, the French giants are turning the heat to poach Madrid's biggest future prospect.
In conclusion, Real Madrid's decision to turn down the €135 million bid for Vinicius shows the club's commitment to building a solid and competitive team for the future. Los Blancos see Vinicius as a valuable asset and believe that he will continue to develop and grow as a player.
Real Madrid fans turn up with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr jersey in their FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal in Morrocco
Real Madrid fans made a statement at the FIFA Club World Cup final against Al-Hilal in Morocco by turning up with their former player Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr's jersey.
The act was a show of support for their former star player, who now plies his trade for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos reached the final after defeating Al Ahly 4-1 in the semifinals.
The final against Al-Hilal marked a reunion of sorts, as Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are fierce rivals in the Saudi league. Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored four goals in a match for Al-Nassr, taking his league goal tally beyond 500, most of which were achieved during his 9-year-long stint in Madrid.