Real Madrid veteran left Stamford Bridge 'disgusted' due to 'terrible anger' on Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Veteran Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez was reportedly angry with head coach Carlo Ancelotti during their UEFA Champions League second-leg clash against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 18.

Los Blancos secured their place in the semi-finals of the competition after defeating their English counterparts by a 4-0 margin on aggregate. A spectacular brace from Brazilian winger Rodrygo last night was enough to seal a home-and-away victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

While it was a celebratory mood for Real Madrid fans and players, one of the first-team stars wasn't too pleased with how he was treated during the encounter at Stamford.

Spanish defender Nacho reportedly left the match venue disgusted due to Ancelotti's decision not to start him for the crunch encounter, according to a report in El Nacional.

Nacho was also hopeful of being introduced after the break following the injury suffered to defender David Alaba, however, Ancelotti opted to bring on Antonio Rudiger in his place.

The decision is believed to have angered Nacho, who was limited to just nine minutes of regular time during the encounter after being introduced in the 81st minute in place of Dani Carvajal.

The recent developments could be an indication that Nacho may be fed up with his role at Real Madrid as he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the first team.

The defender has so far been handed just 2007 minutes of football action by Ancelotti this season across all competitions. He has also made a total of 33 appearances for Los Blancos thus far.

With his contract expected to expire at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 football season, it is likely that the Spaniard could be shown the exit door.

Nacho was promoted to Real Madrid's first team in 2012, during Jose Mourinho's tenure and has since been a part of the senior set-up since then, making 205 La Liga appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms injury blow for Real Madrid after win against Chelsea

The Italian tactician provided an injury update after their resounding 4-0 win on aggregate against Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

However, it looks as if Real Madrid's progress into the next round of the competition has now come at a price, as they lost two players due to injury.

The duo of Karim Benzema and David Alaba picked up injuries during the encounter, while defender Eder Militao received a suspension after picking up a yellow card in the first half.

Speaking in a post-match interview as seen in Goal, Ancelotti said:

"It was known that we had to suffer in this type of game. They have tried everything. They have created problems for us, especially on the left side, then we have fixed it. It was a complete game, it’s normal to suffer. We had a very solid level of defense and it was a well-deserved victory."

On the nature of injuries suffered by Benzema and Alaba, he said:

"Alaba has had a problem, his hamstring was tight and we had made the change at the end of the first half. Karim had a blow, a stomp on his foot, it started to bother him at the end and we changed him."

