Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez subject of interest from European giants: Reports

Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez is reportedly attracting interest from Italian giants Juventus ahead of a potential move to Italy in 2024. The versatile Spaniard has been on the fringes at the Santiago Bernabeu recently and is reportedly open to a move away from the club.

Juventus are keen on strengthening their squad, and manager Massimiliano Allegri is interested in signing versatile players who can cover multiple positions, according to Fichajes. Vazquez fits the bill due to his ability to play at full-back and as a winger, having previously done so at Real Madrid.

The Italian side lost a player of the same profile, Juan Cuadrado, in the summer after he decided to join Inter Milan for free. They have chosen to pursue a deal for Vazquez, and reports from Fichajes indicate that initial contacts have been made.

Lucas Vazquez is contracted to the Spanish side until 2025, but is expected to leave the club soon. He has featured sparingly under Carlo Ancelotti, and when he plays, he has been a back-up to Dani Carvajal.

The Bianconeri are interested in the 32-year-old to provide competition for captain Danilo at right-back. They are keen to return to the summit of Italian football, having failed to win the league title in each of the last three seasons.

The Italian side are in second place, two points behind Inter Milan, in Serie A this season.

Lucas Vazquez reportedly nearing Real Madrid exit

Wide man Lucas Vazquez began his career at Real Madrid, having come through the youth setup at the club. He moved to Espanyol in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around €2 million, only for Real Madrid to exercise their buyback clause weeks later to sign him.

Vazquez has been a regular for Los Blancos since 2015 and was part of their squads that won the UEFA Champions League in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022. A versatile player, Vazquez featured mostly as an impact substitute, making a total of 323 appearances for the club and scoring 33 goals.

Ancelotti has handed Vazquez 12 appearances this season, although he has only made three starts and played a total of 321 minutes for the Spanish side. Even with Carvajal unavailable, the 32-year-old has had to share minutes with Nacho Fernandez at right-back, at times.

Lucas Vazquez is one of the players currently reportedly deemed to be dispensable by Real Madrid, and he may not see out his contract at the club.