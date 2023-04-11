Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details, and more

Real Madrid are set to host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 11.

Below is everything you need to know about the clash's streaming details, where you can watch it on TV and more.

The match between Los Blancos and the Blues is set to kick off at 21:00 CEST (20:00 BST). For viewers in India, the game will begin at 00:30 IST on Wednesday, April 12.

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the highly anticipated clash on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, and can stream it on the BT Sport app. Paramount+ and Fubo will broadcast it in the USA.

Lastly, fans in India can follow the live broadcast of the game on the Sony Sports Network. They can also stream it on the Sony LIV and JioTV apps.

Both teams will look to draw first blood ahead of the second leg on April 18. The winner over two legs will take on either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

Real Madrid will start as favorites against a struggling Chelsea side

Real Madrid will undoubtedly be favored to beat Chelsea when the two teams meet in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Los Blancos have enjoyed a much better season than their upcoming opponents. While they are 13 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti's side have made the Copa del Rey final.

The Blues, meanwhile, have stuttered for most of the season and are currently under their third manager of the campaign in Frank Lampard. They are 11th in the Premier League, 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, and fell out of both domestic cups prematurely.

Both teams will notably enter this game on the back of defeats in their most recent league games. Real Madrid fell 3-2 to Villarreal at the Bernabeu to lose further ground in the La Liga title race. Chelsea, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Lampard's first match back in charge of his former club.

They both also came back from deficits in their Champions League Round of 16 ties.

Real Madrid fell two goals behind in the opening 15 minutes of the first leg against Liverpool at Anfield. However, a Karim Benzema brace inspired them to a 5-2 victory before a 1-0 win in Madrid secured their last-eight berth.

Chelsea, meanwhile, lost 1-0 away to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg. They then bounced back to pick up a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge to make it into the Champions League quarterfinals.

