Real Madrid waiting for test results as star players continue isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid are waiting for the next round of medical tests to be conducted on centre-back Eder Militao, midfielder Casemiro and winger Eden Hazard. All three players tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

The three players are isolating in their homes, and Real Madrid will have to wait in order to find out whether they can feature in the side's next game against Villarreal.

Real Madrid are keen to get back to winning ways

Real Madrid have utilised Casemiro wisely this season.

Eder Militao, Casemiro and Eden Hazard all missed the game against Valencia on Monday, with the Los Blancos losing 4-1 to their opponents. Three Carlos Soler penalties and an own goal from centre-back Raphael Varane ensured victory for Valencia, with Karim Benzema scoring the only goal for Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid set to play Villarreal next Saturday, they will want to have as many players available as possible.

Eder Militao, who joined Real Madrid from Porto in 2019 for €50 million, has generally been used as a backup to Sergio Ramos and Varane and has been utilised as a right-back on certain occasions.

Hazard, Casemiro and Militao will be tested for COVID-19 this weekend, if the results are negative - they'll be tested again on Tuesday before joining the team's training session. [@Marca] pic.twitter.com/EuYvzN4qds — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 12, 2020

Casemiro is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football right now. His midfield partnership with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos has formed the base for the Los Blancos' success under Zinedine Zidane, with the club winning three consecutive Champions League titles.

However, it is Eden Hazard fans will be most eager to see. Having signed from Chelsea in 2019 for €100 million, the Belgium international has failed to replicate his form in the Premier League at Real Madrid. Injuries have played a major role in his limited role at the club so far.

Advertisement

20-year-old Eden Hazard for Lille during the 2011/2012 season:



✅49 games

⚽️22 goals

🅰️22 assists



Crazy talent. pic.twitter.com/6DycEyefCd — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) November 6, 2020

Often regarded as one of the best players in the world, the 29-year-old will be keen to play a starring role in Real Madrid's success in the future. The inheritor of Cristiano Ronaldo's famed no. 7 jersey, Hazard is yet to prove that he deserves to wear the prestigious number.

Real Madrid have not been at their very best this season, and questions have been raised about manager Zinedine Zidane as a result. However, with players like Casemiro and Hazard potentially returning, there is cause for optimism at Madrid.

Also Read: Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos over controversial comments