“Real Madrid want him in two years when he’s 27, he’ll do the same to you" - Pundit sends Alexander Isak warning to Liverpool

Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool that Alexander Isak could snub them for Real Madrid in two years, like he's doing with Newcastle United. He criticized the Swede for his behavior and said the Magpies have the right to demand he stays.
Isak has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Newcastle this summer, and hence, he wasn't included in their pre-season. He was excluded from the first-team squad and asked to train alone. The Magpies have rejected a £110 million bid from Liverpool as well.
Isak has now asserted that he will never play for Newcastle again, even if he isn't sold this summer. Amidst this, Gabby Agbonlahor has sent Liverpool a warning, saying on talkSPORT:
“Wow. Who does he think he is? Listen, I can have banter with Newcastle, but who do you think you are? Disgusting. What that club’s done for you. Real Madrid want him in two years when he’s 27, he’ll do the same to you."
Agbonlahor added:
“The fact that Newcastle missed out on Sesko, they’ve got every right to say listen, you’re going nowhere, we’ve lost Callum Wilson, we can’t get Wissa over the line yet as well. We’re not going into the season; they’ve got Villa on Saturday. Who does this guy think he is?
“You had a fantastic season, but settle down a bit, mate. If it doesn’t suit the club, shut up, get your boots on, big season for Newcastle, want to start the season well. Villa away tough game, and now you’re saying you’re adamant you don’t want to play, like what? That’s wound me up.”
As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are expected to return with an improved offer for Isak.
Manchester City interested in Real Madrid star linked with Liverpool
The Reds have also been linked with a potential move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes this summer. The Brazilian could leave the Spanish giants this summer, with new manager Xabi Alonso preferring other options in attack. However, Los Blancos will demand around €100 million for him.
Manchester City have now emerged as a new possible destination for Rodrgyo, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist has reported that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Brazilian forward. However, they will only attempt to sign him if Savinho leaves this summer.
The former Girona winger has been linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has joined Everton on a season-long loan. Hence, if Savinho leaves, City will look to replace him with the Real Madrid winger.