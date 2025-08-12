Liverpool handed boost as Alexander Isak makes bold decision on never playing for Newcastle again amid transfer interest: Reports

Liverpool target Alexander Isak has reportedly asserted that he will not play for Newcastle United again. He believes his time at the club is over, even if he isn't sold this summer.

Isak has been involved in a major transfer saga this summer. He's refused to train with Newcastle and wants to leave this summer. As per The Athletic, the striker has asserted that he will never play for the Magpies again. This is even if he is to remain at the club at the end of the transfer window.

As per the report, Newcastle told Isak last summer that they could not offer him a new contract due to their financial constraints. They also pointed out that he had a good deal that will expire in 2028. The Swedish striker had then told the club that the 2024-25 season would be his last with them.

He has now expressed his desire to leave, with the Merseysiders interested in signing him. They made a £110 million bid earlier this month, but it was rejected. Newcastle might accept a bid of around £150 million for the striker.

Jamie Carragher expresses doubts over Liverpool potentially bidding £150 million for Alexander Isak

The Reds have been highly active in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have spent around £300 million on the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Milos Kerkez. They have now been heavily linked with a potential move for Alexander Isak, who could cost around £150 million.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, however, believes that the club shouldn't spend that big an amount on Isak. He said on The Overlap:

“He (Isak) will be an amazing signing but from a fan’s point of view for myself, I don’t want Liverpool to spend £150million on Isak. There’s something about Liverpool buying another striker (Ekitike), and he’s backup. Something about it doesn’t feel right to me."

"I don’t think the plan is to buy a striker for £80 million, and then be looking to buy another one for £120 million. In terms of what Liverpool have done in the summer by bringing in players, they’ve spent a lot of money and it doesn’t feel like the Liverpool way of doing things so much.”

The Merseysiders have parted ways with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, who have joined Al-Hilal and Bayern Munich, respectively. Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott has also been linked with an exit this summer.

