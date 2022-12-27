Real Madrid will attempt to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe only on 1 condition - Reports

Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer but that hasn't stopped the player from being linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

If rumors are anything to go by, there is still a very good chance that the French superstar will end up wearing the white jersey of Los Blancos in the future.

According to Madrid Xtra on Twitter, Real Madrid could return with another effort to lure Kylian Mbappe away from the Parc des Princes. However, that would only happen on one condition.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Madrid will go for Kylian Mbappé only on 1 condition: if the player himself tells PSG he wants to leave & FORCES it. Kylian & his family are aware of this. 🥇| Real Madrid will go for Kylian Mbappé only on 1 condition: if the player himself tells PSG he wants to leave & FORCES it. Kylian & his family are aware of this. @tgm46 🚨🥇| Real Madrid will go for Kylian Mbappé only on 1 condition: if the player himself tells PSG he wants to leave & FORCES it. Kylian & his family are aware of this. @tgm46 https://t.co/GiieXXtTN8

The condition is that the attacker himself must inform PSG of his intention to leave and try to force a move away from the club. The player and his family are already aware of this, the report adds.

It goes without saying that Mbappe has been romancing a move to Real Madrid over the last couple of years. The Frenchman looked destined to join the Spanish giants last year but the move didn't materialize due to PSG's resistance.

He had another opportunity to turn up for Los Blancos last summer but acted otherwise amid pressure from the Parisians and the intervention of French president Emmanuel Macron. He eventually signed a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants, which could keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is still firing on all cylinders at both club and international levels. He finished as the top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he guided France to the final with eight goals and two assists in seven appearances.

His numbers for PSG have also been impressive this season. Mbappe has recorded 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions. With these numbers, it comes as no surprise that Real Madrid are still interested in securing his services.

Luka Modric admits Real Madrid players expected Kylian Mbappe to join them from PSG

Kylian Mbappe was a standout performer at the World Cup.

There was a lot of hype about Mbappe joining the La Liga giants. However, the deal didn't go through as the French international decided to extend his contract with PSG.

Shortly after signing a new deal with the Parisians, Luka Modric admitted that he and his colleagues were expecting Kylian Mbappe to join them at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Mbappe decided as he decided, that is his right and now he lives with that decision. It goes on," the one-time Ballon d'Or winner said to Sportske Novosti in Croatia.

“We all thought he would come to us, it didn't happen and - now what? Well, we're not going to crucify the man.

"Mbappe is a great player, but as I always repeat, in any context, no player is more important than the club. Real is the greatest, above every player and it will always be like that,” he added.

Mbappe is expected to return to action for PSG's game against Strasbourg on Wednesday, December 28, just 10 days after France's penalty shoot-out defeat against Argentina in the World Cup final.

