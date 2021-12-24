"Real Madrid will fight to the end" – Ancelotti makes bold claim on PSG clash, says there is no 'clear favorite' for Champions League

Real Madrid will lock horns with PSG in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. Ahead of the vital encounter, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has aired his opinion on the race for the European crown.

The Italian tactician claims there's no clear favorite to win this edition of the Champions League. He, however, named a number of clubs who stand a good chance of going home with the continental prize come the end of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid

RB Salzburg-FC Bayern

Sporting CP-Manchester City

Benfica-Ajax

Chelsea-Lille

Atletico Madrid-Manchester United

Villarreal-Juve

Inter-Liverpool Official draw #UCL

Carlo Ancelotti was quoted as saying:

"What I can promise is that Real Madrid will fight to the end. There’s no clear favourite for this edition of the Champions League. The teams you mentioned, like Bayern, Liverpool and PSG are. But so is Madrid. And Atletico."

The inclusion of Atletico Madrid is rather surprising, considering how poor the Rojiblancos have been in recent weeks. Diego Simeone's men are currently on a winless run that has stretched over three games in La Liga.

Atletico have claimed just one victory from their five games in December - a 3-1 triumph over Porto in their final Champions League group stage game of the term. They lost their remaining four matches, falling to the likes of Mallorca, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Granada.

Regardless, Carlo Ancelotti has tipped the Rojiblancos to impress ahead of their round of 16 clash with Manchester United in February. The Italian insists Spanish clubs can't be written off in Europe due to the high class of football that's played in the country.

"Yep. Atletico Madrid could do something big in this type of European tie. I think the Spanish sides can fight for every European competition because they play good football," the Real Madrid manager added.

How have Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid fared in the Champions League this season?

Can Carlo Ancelotti guide Real Madrid to another Champions League triumph this season?

Real Madrid have had a decent start to their Champions League campaign this season. The Spanish giants finished as leaders in Group D with 15 points after recording five victories and one draw from six games.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have been drawn against PSG in the round of 16 phase of the tournament, with the first leg scheduled for February 16 in France. The return leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the blockbuster matchup.

