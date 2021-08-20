Real Madrid will look to sign Bayern Munich star on a free transfer next summer-Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Sule as one of their top transfer targets for next summer. The German has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Bundesliga club.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid will wait until next summer to sign Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich. The 25-year-old was one of Europe's most promising young defenders before his progress was hampered by an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2019-20 season.

Sule has just one year left on his current deal with Bayern Munich. Despite becoming a regular starter for the club after returning from injury last season, Sule has thus far shown no indication of extending his contract with Bayern Munich.

Niklas Sule joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017. He has since gone on to make 135 appearances in all competitions for the club, and has helped the German giants win four Bundesligas, two DFB Pokal's and a Champions League.

Real Madrid signed David Alaba on a free transfer after the expiration of the Austrian's contract with Bayern Munich at the end of last season. Los Blancos will target the signing of another top-quality defender after the departures of Raphael Varane to Manchester United and Sergio Ramos to PSG this summer.

Real Madrid have refrained from making any big-money moves in recent times due to the club's dire financial situation. The Spanish giants have instead focused on selling fringe players and some of the club's highest earners to reduce their wage bill.

Real Madrid are targeting the signings of several free agents next summer. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Niklas Sule all have just one year remaining on their deals with their current clubs.

Per information from Sport1’s @Plettigoal, it’s almost 100% guaranteed that Niklas Sule will not be leaving @FCBayernUS this summer, even though there are suitors. It’s still unclear whether his contract will be renewed, though... #FCBayern #NiklasSule https://t.co/3VoJDIpAd7 — Bavarian Football Works (@BavarianFBWorks) August 19, 2021

Bayern Munich will do their best to convince Niklas Sule to sign a contract extension admist interest from Real Madrid

The departures of Jerome Boateng and David Alaba at the end of last season after the expiration of their respective contracts has left Bayern Munich short of top-quality defenders.

Bayern Munich managed to replace David Alaba by signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig in July. The German giants will also be keen to keep hold of Niklas Sule.

The 25-year-old's pace, physical presence and ability on the ball make him one of Europe's most talented defenders and a prized asset for Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are stepping up their interest in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, according to The Athletic 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/s1lKiizk01 — Goal (@goal) April 19, 2021

Real Madrid could therefore look at alternatives to Niklas Sule such as Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

