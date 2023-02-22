"Real opportunity" – Journalist tips Chelsea to beat Tottenham Hotspur to sign 6'2" striker

Chelsea are likely to emerge as front-runners for Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic's signature, as per CBS reporter Ben Jacobs.

Vlahovic, 23, has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Serie A over the past two seasons. After netting 49 times in 108 games for Fiorentina, he joined Juventus for a fee of £66 million last January.

However, the 19-cap Serbia international has been speculated to seal an exit from the Allianz Stadium following the Bianconeri's struggles in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. The Serie A giants are aiming to sell the left-footed attacker in the near future to generate transfer funds.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in signing Vlahovic alongside their London rivals Chelsea.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Chelsea could snap up Vlahovic this summer ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. He elaborated:

"Dusan Vlahovic is someone, I think, to keep a really close eye on because there's a real opportunity for a Premier League club to come in the summer and sign him from Juventus because there's so much upheaval because their finances aren't great at the moment."

Providing insight into the 6'2" Serb's current situation, Jacobs added:

"They are not likely to qualify for Champions League football next season because of their 15 points deduction and even though Max Allegri could well go at the end of the season, at the moment, Vlahovic, despite scoring goals, is not as happy playing under Allegri as he was in the Fiorentina system before he moved last year."

Vlahovic, who is valued at over £90 million, has scored 19 goals and laid out five assists in 42 matches across all competitions for Juventus.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star urges club to sign Chelsea attacker to solve problems

Speaking on Ladbrokes: Fanzone, former Tottenham Hotspur ace Rafael van der Vaart shared his thoughts on the club's problems. He said:

"There's a few missing links for me. I've always said that they're missing a classic number 10. The midfield, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur – when he is fit – is solid – but they're missing a player who can pick up the ball between the lines, make space, turn, run at defenders and feed [Heung-min] Son and Harry Kane."

Urging Spurs to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, Van der Vaart said:

"I think the answer is Hakim Ziyech. He's currently not happy at Chelsea, and I'm a big fan of his. If Tottenham were to bring him in, their problems are solved. I really don't think they need much more."

