"Really catches your eye" - Paris FC player believes Barcelona man should win Ballon d'Or even if Dembele wins UCL this year

Paris FC midfielder Ilan Kebbal has claimed that Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal should win the Ballon d'Or this season even if Dembele wins the UEFA Champions League this year. The 2025 Ballon d'Or gala will take place on September 22 at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

A host of names are being considered among the frontrunners for the prestigious individual award. However, Ousmane Dembele could have an edge over other competitors if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ilan Kebbal has, however, claimed that Lamine Yamal should win the Ballon d'Or even if Dembele wins the Champions League. He insisted that Yamal really catches his eyes which is why he should get the award. He said, as quoted by Barca Times on X:

“Ballon d’Or? For me, it’s Lamine Yamal. Even if Dembélé wins the UCL, it’s still Yamal, because he’s the one who gives us the most emotions when I watch a game. It’s not just about winning the UCL, Lamine's the one who really catches your eye.”

Lamine Yamal has been exceptional for Barcelona this season, helping Hansi Flick's side win three trophies. The 17-year-old has contributed 18 goals and 25 assists in 54 appearances across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career this time out with PSG. The Frenchman has 33 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances this season.

Official date for Ballon d'Or gala announced, with Liverpool and Barcelona stars among the favorites

UEFA has announced the date of the 2025 Ballon d'Or gala which will be the 69th edition of the prestigious individual award. The ceremony will take place on September 22 at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L’Équipe, have partnered since last year to organize the event jointly. The 2025 awards will include the Men’s and Women's Ballon d'Or as well as other awards like Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy and several others.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Barcelona duo Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are widely being considered as the three frontrunners for the award. PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele is also being touted as a candidate especially if the French giants win the Champions League this season.

