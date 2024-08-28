"Really is a hologram" "This man is more than finished" - Fans slam Barcelona superstar despite their 2-1 win over Vallecano

Fans were unimpressed with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen's performance against Rayo Vallecano. The match ended in a 2-1 win for the Blaugrana on Tuesday at Estadio de Vallecas.

Vallecano opened their scoring with Unai López's goal from an assist by Jorge de Frutos in just nine minutes. Ter Stegen failed to stop the shot from close range.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri found the equalizer from an assist by Raphinha in the 60th minute. Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, but the VAR disallowed it. Dani Olmo scored the winner for the Blaugrana with an assist from Lamine Yamal in the 82nd minute.

Trending

Fans shared their opinions on Marc-André ter Stegen's gameplay against Rayo Vallecano.

Expand Tweet

"Worst goalkeeper in football history. He had his hand on the ball and still let it pass through. He really is a hologram," one fan wrote.

"This man is more than finished," another added.

"Why don't you sell Ter Stegen?" another fan chimed in.

Some fans were concerned about Barcelona's chances this season with his form.

"Ter stegen will be the only thing stopping us from winning it all this season," one account posted.

"Because of Ter Stegen Barcelona is yet to have a clean sheet this season," another tweeted.

"People are very harsh on Ter Stegen, all he needs is a good coach that will advice him to retire," one user wrote.

Following the victory against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona are first on the La Liga table with nine points in three matches.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides injury update on Marc Bernal

Hansi Flick has provided an update on Marc Bernal, who seemingly suffered an injury late in the clash against Rayo Vallecano. The 17-year-old midfielder received a yellow card for a foul in 90+4 minutes. The German manager confirmed to Movistar+ (via Diario AS) that the club is concerned about Bernal's condition.

"Bernal is injured and it doesn’t look good. We’ll see tomorrow. The victory is sad. Nobody is happy in the dressing room," Flick said (h/t Football España).

"We don’t know anything about Bernal, we’ve only been able to see him in the locker room. It hurts to see him like this because he had a great game. I just want to send him my best wishes."

Barcelona face Real Valladolid in their next La Liga clash on Saturday (Aug. 31) at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback