"Really, really top" - Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on Chelsea's Mason Mount. Bruno highlighted that while people would want to focus on numbers, the Chelsea midfielder's performances have been 'really, really top'.

Mason Mount has been one of the driving forces in Chelsea's run to the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League finals, along with a push for a top-four finish in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has nine goals and eight assists to his name in 49 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Bruno Fernandes stressed that the numbers may not tell the whole story as Mount has been highly influential for Chelsea.

“For example, I really like Mason Mount – he’s been consistent from the beginning of the season but, if people will watch numbers, he’s not had so many goals as other players or assists as other players but, for me, as a performance he’s been really, really top,” Bruno told Manchester United's official website when quizzed about Premier League's best players.

Chelsea will hope that Mount helps them win both the upcoming finals, starting with the FA Cup summit clash on Saturday, May 15. The UEFA Champions League final has been scheduled for May 29 with Chelsea set to face newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City.

See you soon Istanbul! pic.twitter.com/bxyWgSRhBm — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) May 5, 2021

Chelsea's Mason Mount one of Bruno Fernandes' 10 best non-Manchester United Premier League players

Along with labeling Chelsea's Mason Mount as one of the best non-Manchester United players in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes has named nine more players.

Bruno Fernandes: "I think Jesse [Lingard], at the moment, if you watch the last ten games, has been top, top, top-level. For me, if you watch the last ten games, he's been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assists in every game." #mulive [mutv] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 11, 2021

According to Fernandes, Jesse Lingard has been the best Premier League player over the last 10 gameweeks.

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last 10 games, has been top, top, top level. For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assists in every game. Everyone here is really, really happy for him. He has confidence back, he has his swag back, because he is feeling confident. We are really, really happy for what he’s doing," the Portuguese said.

Bruno Fernandes named more players in his top-10. He said:

“Of course, we all know the qualities that our rivals have. I think we can say this season, for me, as everyone knows Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best for me. If we go to the Liverpool squad, for example, I think Salah, if you say he’s playing well or not, he’s still scoring goals. Harry Kane is still doing really well in the Tottenham team, for example. I think Raphinha of Leeds is doing very well. It’s difficult to choose one. Gundogan, from the half of the season from December, started doing really well.

“As I’ve said, we have many players I can say now and it’s difficult to choose just one. For example, Ruben Dias has come from Benfica and been consistent since he arrived [at Manchester City]. In our team, we also have players who have been consistent for all the season and I can’t remember more players at the moment.

"[Jack] Grealish, before his injuries, was being really, really good. I think Bamford from Leeds is also scoring a lot of goals, 14 I think this season already [now 15 in the Premier League], which is really good.”