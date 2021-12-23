Reason behind Manchester City's decision to scupper Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit last summer revealed

The reason behind Manchester City's decision to scupper their pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer has been identified as Ferran Torres edges closer to sealing a Barcelona move.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Italian giants Juventus in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. The Portugal international returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid on the final day of the window.

However, Manchester United's arch-rivals Manchester City seemed to be serious contenders for Cristiano Ronaldo's signature a few days before deadline day. Pep Guardiola's side were in the market for a new forward and had reportedly identified the 36-year-old as a potential recruit.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, eventually ended up rejoining Manchester United after Manchester City pulled out of the race. The reason why the Citizens passed up on the opportunity to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now come to light.

According to journalist Guillem Balague, Manchester City decided against signing Cristiano Ronaldo as they felt they had more than enough players in the attacking department. The Premier League giants even reportedly considered selling two or three forwards in the summer.

Ferran knows he will have more playing time at



City did not go eventually for Ronaldo because they had surplus of players upfront and have thought of moving 2-3 of their forwards



Barcelona. City did not go eventually for Ronaldo because they had surplus of players upfront and have thought of moving 2-3 of their forwards. Barcelona will add quality (but do need to lose players). Clubs negotiating and the 3 sides, optimistic

Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling were among the Manchester City forwards heavily linked with an exit in the summer. The duo, though, ended up staying at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Manchester City are now edging closer to moving one of their forwards out of the club. The Citizens have reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona over the sale of Ferran Torres for an initial €55m fee ahead of the winter transfer window.

The fact that Manchester City are well stocked in the attacking department has also been backed by Pep Guardiola. The Spanish tactician has revealed that the English champions will not be signing a replacement for Ferran Torres in January. He told a press conference:

“We won't bring in a striker in January. This is the plan."

Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Dusan Vlahović and other strikers rumours: "We WON'T bring in a striker in January. This is the plan", he said. Manchester City focus for new centre striker is on summer.

Did Manchester City miss a trick by letting Cristiano Ronaldo join Manchester United?

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with 44 points. But did Pep Guardiola's side miss a trick by turning down the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and allowing him to join Manchester United?

The 36-year-old forward has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 13 goals and provided two assists from 18 appearances across all competitions so far.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez tops the goalscoring charts for Manchester City, having netted 11 goals 23 appearances. The Citizens' lack of an out-and-out goalscorer like Cristiano Ronaldo was there to be seen in some of their games, like against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

