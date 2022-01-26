Reasons for Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG outlined by French Media - Reports

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona last summer but still doesn't seem to have settled at the club. In 12 appearances, he has scored just one goal in Ligue 1. However, he has scored five goals in five matches in the Champions League.
According to reports from L'Equipe via footmercato, there have been many issues both on and off the pitch for his dip in form.The French press have claimed that the Argentine has been unable to settle in Paris since last summer. He joined Paris Saint-Germain after a contract issue at Barcelona but this was not something which was planned.
Having to leave Barcelona was a shocking and sudden decision for Messi and his family. Messi had a very rushed departure from Barcelona which saw him having to settle in Paris over the summer. Fans will be hoping he gets back to his form soon enough to help Paris Saint-Germain lift their elusive Champions League title.
Luis Suarez says PSG star Lionel Messi has struggled to adjust to life in Paris
Lionel Messi’s old teammate and close friend Luis Suarez says that his former teammate has struggled to get used to the climate in Paris as well. Ligue One also has a completely different playstyle and requirement compared to that in La Liga. Getting accustomed to a new league takes time and the Paris Saint-Germain star is currently undergoing this change from a Barcelona star to a PSG player.
Having old friends like his Argentina colleagues Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes will have certainly helped Messi in his transition to a new league and new city. The Argentine seems to be finding his groove more and more as he returns to his peak form. He recently returned for PSG against Remis, coming off the bench to provide an assist.
Messi has not only struggled with injury problems this season, he also recovered from Covid. It has been a very frustrating start at Paris Saint-Germain for the Argentine but according to reports, despite these setbacks, he has been extremely professional. The Ligue 1 star has not displayed his unhappiness at the club but things have certainly gone against Messi this season.
He will be hoping to turn his fortune at the club in the coming future and try to secure the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.