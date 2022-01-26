Reasons for Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG outlined by French Media - Reports

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona last summer but still doesn't seem to have settled at the club. In 12 appearances, he has scored just one goal in Ligue 1. However, he has scored five goals in five matches in the Champions League.

According to reports from L'Equipe via footmercato, there have been many issues both on and off the pitch for his dip in form.The French press have claimed that the Argentine has been unable to settle in Paris since last summer. He joined Paris Saint-Germain after a contract issue at Barcelona but this was not something which was planned.

Having to leave Barcelona was a shocking and sudden decision for Messi and his family. Messi had a very rushed departure from Barcelona which saw him having to settle in Paris over the summer. Fans will be hoping he gets back to his form soon enough to help Paris Saint-Germain lift their elusive Champions League title.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Sergio Ramos has scored as many league goals for PSG (1 in 239 mins) as Leo Messi (1 in 893 mins) this season Sergio Ramos has scored as many league goals for PSG (1 in 239 mins) as Leo Messi (1 in 893 mins) this season 😯 Sergio Ramos has scored as many league goals for PSG (1 in 239 mins) as Leo Messi (1 in 893 mins) this season https://t.co/r4FNfCLuWm

Luis Suarez says PSG star Lionel Messi has struggled to adjust to life in Paris

The Argentine in action for PSG

Lionel Messi’s old teammate and close friend Luis Suarez says that his former teammate has struggled to get used to the climate in Paris as well. Ligue One also has a completely different playstyle and requirement compared to that in La Liga. Getting accustomed to a new league takes time and the Paris Saint-Germain star is currently undergoing this change from a Barcelona star to a PSG player.

Having old friends like his Argentina colleagues Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes will have certainly helped Messi in his transition to a new league and new city. The Argentine seems to be finding his groove more and more as he returns to his peak form. He recently returned for PSG against Remis, coming off the bench to provide an assist.

Neal🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Interesting quote by Benzema on Messi:



“Who says he won’t he succeed at PSG? It’s period of adaptation, because he is not scoring a lot of goals. But watch what he does on the pitch. He who criticises Messi, knows nothing about football in fact!”



This via TF1. Interesting quote by Benzema on Messi: “Who says he won’t he succeed at PSG? It’s period of adaptation, because he is not scoring a lot of goals. But watch what he does on the pitch. He who criticises Messi, knows nothing about football in fact!”This via TF1. https://t.co/EtAgwQWka0

Messi has not only struggled with injury problems this season, he also recovered from Covid. It has been a very frustrating start at Paris Saint-Germain for the Argentine but according to reports, despite these setbacks, he has been extremely professional. The Ligue 1 star has not displayed his unhappiness at the club but things have certainly gone against Messi this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

He will be hoping to turn his fortune at the club in the coming future and try to secure the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

Edited by shilpa17.ram