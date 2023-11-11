"Receiving that call was very nice" - Moises Caicedo reveals Chelsea superstar convinced him to complete record-breaking transfer

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has revealed Enzo Fernandez's role in his move to the Blues this summer. The Ecuador international said that a phone call from the Argentine convinced him to join the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

During the summer transfer window, Caicedo had major interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. The Reds made a bid worth £110 million that Brighton & Hove Albion were willing to accept.

However, the Blues swooped in with a £115 million offer that was too good to be refused by Brighton, making Caicedo the most expensive signing made by a Premier League club.

Fernandez, who held the previous record at £106 million after his January move from Benfica, convinced the Ecuadorian midfielder to join Chelsea, revealed Caicedo. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"It was a nice chat. I mean, the fact that a world champion was phoning you, one of the best midfielders in the world. Receiving that call was very nice and he convinced me to come here."

"He said it was a great club, that there are many young players, there was a togetherness here. I have always enjoyed the bond in a team because I think that, if there is that bond, we can deal with any situation we may face: pressure, everything. So, that's what motivated me to come here."

The former Brighton midfielder added:

"Now, I'm enjoying playing alongside him, in training as well, in rondos. We are always together. So, I'm very happy and I'm trying to do things better every day, as Enzo said, to be a good example for everyone at the club."

Caicedo has registered nine league appearances and three EFL Cup appearances for Chelsea this season.

"The quality is there" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Chelsea will challenge for PL title 'sooner than later'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that the Blues will challenge for the league title soon despite their turbulent start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Spanish boss hailed the Chelsea squad's quality.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against the west London outfit on Sunday (12 November), Guardiola told reporters (as quoted by Football365):

“It’s true that, in the Premier League, they were not close to winning it in these last seasons but they’re still one of the strongest teams, there’s no doubts about that. I see that in the last games they are alive, they have good spirit, they are aggressive, they have a good pattern. The quality is there."

He added:

“It’s one of the toughest games that we have during the season. Sooner or later Chelsea will be there fighting for the titles, and I guess sooner than later.”

The Blues are currently tenth in the Premier League table amid poor form under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The west London outfit have only earned 15 points from a possible 33 this term.