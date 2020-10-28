FIFA President Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson from the global governing body for soccer, confirmed on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and has self-qualrantined.

He will remain in quarantine for at least 10 days as conveyed by FIFA spokespersons.

All those who have come into close contact with Infantino have also been requested to self-quarantine.

An official statement of the apex body read: "FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."

The Swiss-Italian football administrator was elected as president of FIFA on 26th February 2016 during an exceptional session of the FIFA Congress. He was re-elected as President of the apex body on 5th June 2019.

Infantino reportedly travelled less during the ongoing pandemic, but he was part of a signing ceremony at the White House, last month, to mark normalised relations for Israel with Bahrain and United Arab Emirates.

The news comes amidst reports that Switzerland is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. Switzerland has reported 127,000 cases this year, with more than 23,000 cases alone reported last Friday.

There has been a surge in corona positive cases throughout the footballing world including Portuguese Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain's prolific forward Neymar testing positive for the virus.

Cristiano was tested positive on his return from the recent international break and again on his return to Italy. While the Brazilian was tested positive for Covid-19, after travelling to Spanish Mediterannian Island Ibiza post the capital club's Champions League final appearance.