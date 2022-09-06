Red Star Belgrade vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23 

Red Star Belgrade will host Monaco at the Stadium Rajko Mitic on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League campaign opener.

The Serbian club participated in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in the summer, starting off with a 7-0 aggregate victory over Pyunik Yerevan. They were, however, dumped out in the playoffs, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Maccabi Haifa.

Red Star opened their UEFA Europa League campaign last season with a 2-1 home win over Sporting Braga and will hoping for another positive start this time.

Monaco also played in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, facing Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven in the third round. They held on for a 1-1 draw in the first leg before falling to a 3-2 extra time defeat in the return.

The visitors enjoyed a solid group stage run in the UEFA Europa League last season, going unbeaten in six games, and will hope for similar luck this year.

Red Star Belgrade vs Monaco Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between Red Star and Monaco. The Serbian side have had 14 prior matchups against French opposition, picking up just one win, losing nine and drawing the other four.

Red Star Belgrade Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Monaco Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Red Star Belgrade vs Monaco Team News

Red Star Belgrade

Radovan Pankov returned to the squad last time out after a four-month spell on the sidelines due to injury. Manager Milos Milojevic has no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Monaco

The French outfit will be without Myron Boadu, Willem Geubbels and Kevin Volland in their European opener this week due to injury.

Injured: Myron Boadu, Willem Geubbels, Kevin Volland

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Red Star Belgrade vs Monaco Predicted XIs

Red Star Belgrade (4-4-2): Milan Borjan; Milan Rodic, Nemanja Milunovic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Strahinja Erakovic; Mirko Ivanic, Kings Kangwa, Guelor Kanga, Osman Bukari; Aleksandar Katai, Aleksandar Pesic

Monaco (3-4-3): Alexander Nubel; Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Malang Sarr; Vanderson, Youssouf Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Ismail Jakobs; Takumi Minamino, Breel Embolo, Wissam Ben Yedder

Red Star Belgrade vs Monaco Prediction

Red Star are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They are, however, yet to taste defeat in competitive outings at home this year and will fancy their chances here.

The visitors' latest result ended a five-game winless streak, marking just their second win across competitions this season. Red Star are in much better form than Monaco and should come out on top.

Prediction: Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Monaco

