Reece James has offered his views on Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea's new manager

Reece James has given his verdict on Chelsea's appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

The Blues sacked Graham Potter in April and went on to appoint Frank Lampard as their interim manager until the season's end. Their luck didn't improve under Lampard, as they finished a trophyless season in 12th place on the league table.

According to the Mirror, the Argentine tactician has signed a two-year deal with the club holding an option to extend it for another year. His appointment hasn't gone down well in north London, considering he managed Chelsea's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur for just over five years.

James, who has been on the club's books for 17 years, was recently asked to give his opinion on Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge. He told Sky Sports, via Football.London:

"Everyone has been saying he's a great manager and hopefully next season we find our feet early. Hopefully we're a good, strong side."

'Poch' will undoubtedly have some remodelling to do when it comes to his first-team set-up in west London. But James' place down the right-hand flank would surely be under no threat.

The 23-year-old England international has earned himself a reputation for being one of the world's finest right-backs. His attacking runs offer Chelsea an important attacking outlet down the right-hand side, while he is also a sound defender.

Chelsea do not have the distraction of playing in Europe next season and will undoubtedly be aiming to return to the top four in Pochettino's debut campaign.

Frank Lampard planning a break following Mauricio Pochettino's appointment at Chelsea

Frank Lampard signed off his second stint as Chelsea manager with a 1-1 league draw against Newcastle United on May 28.

Following the draw, Lampard was asked to address his future after Mauricio Pocettino's arrival in west London. He said, via 90min:

"I'll have a break. It has been quite intense. I wasn't in that mode, I had to get in the mode. I've given it my all, we'll see what happens."

Lampard started off as a youth coach at Chelsea in the summer of 2017. After a year at Cobham, he managed Derby County for a season, before being made Chelsea's permanent boss in July 2019.

Lampard was relieved of his duties in January 2021. After a year-long break, Everton appointed him midway through the 2021-22 season but sacked him within 12 months, with the Englishman going on a 10-game winless streak across competitions.

It remains to be seen if and when the 44-year-old decides to return to management.

