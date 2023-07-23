Reece James reacts to Chelsea star's social media post after the Blues defeated Brighton 4-3 in pre-season friendly

Reece James has reacted to Enzo Fernandez's Instagram post after Chelsea's action-packed 4-3 win against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier today (23 July).

This was Fernandez's first game in a Chelsea shirt under Mauricio Pochettino as he did not play a part in their 5-0 friendly win against Wrexham on 20 July. He played 63 minutes against the Seagulls before being taken off.

Chelsea went on to score thrice in the 13 minutes that followed before Brighton scored twice late on at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Blues, however, held on to win their opening Premier League Summer Series game.

After the match, Fernandez took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself in action against Brighton. He captioned it:

"Very happy to wear this shirt again. We keep going in the best way, come on Chelsea."

James was one of the many well-wishers who commented on the post. He replied with a simple fire emoji to show his appreciation for the Argentina international, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in January for a British-record €121 million fee.

James' arrival in the USA was delayed due to an illness and he was left out of the matchday squad against Brighton as a precaution. As per Football.London, he felt something in his knee earlier this summer but the issue isn't thought to be serious.

Malo Gusto started both games at right-back in James' absence.

Chelsea star eager to stay amid Newcastle interest

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is eager to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for first-team minutes under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spaniard was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for an initial fee of €65.3 million. He registered two goals and seven assists in 34 games across competitions for the Blues since then.

Ben Chilwell's return to fitness can threaten his playing time to a big extent. Moreover, left-backs Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen could also be in Pochettino's plans next season.

A report by the Mirror claimed last month that Newcastle United are interested in signing Cucurella. But the player has now confirmed his desire to stay in west London. He recently told reporters, via Football.London:

"I read a lot of things [about a transfer], but I am happy here. I came here for the project... If the manager says they want me to stay and be part of the squad, I am very happy and I try to do my best for the team. And as well, to show the fans and my teammates what is my level."

The 25-year-old still has five years left on his contract at Chelsea.