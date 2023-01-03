“Relax Arsenal fans” – Gary Neville backs Gunners to lift 2022/23 Premier League title during Twitter row with fan

Manchester United legend Gary Neville engaged in an altercation on Twitter with an Arsenal fan. The Englishman believes the Gunners will win the Premier League this season.

It all began when Neville made a comment on Chelsea's reported interest in signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are pushing to secure the Argentine's signature and are willing to pay above his whopping €120 million release clause, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Neville, while appreciative of Fernandez's qualities, questioned the Blues' willingness to pay such an exorbitant price on Twitter. A Gunners fan responded to this tweet by saying:

"You never said anything about £80M for Harry Maguire, €100M for Antony or £73M for Jadon Sancho but Arsenal paying £50M for Ben White or Chelsea paying €127M for Enzo is where you find your voice."

To which Neville replied:

"Relax Arsenal fans I’m coming to see the 2022/23 champions tonight. Congratulations."

Arsenal have been extraordinary in their 2022/23 Premier League campaign under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners sit atop the league table and are ahead of second-placed Manchester City by a substantial seven points. The north London outfit have secured statement victories over the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur this term.

The Gunners have won 14 of their 16 league fixtures this campaign. They have only lost once this season, against Manchester United on 4 September. The Gunners will next face third-placed Newcastle United in an important Premier League fixture on 3 January at the Emirates Stadium.

"It’s about being realistic" - Arteta shares thoughts on Arsenal's Premier League title chances

Arteta believes Arsenal fans must be level-headed and realistic about their current position in the Premier League. The Spanish boss insists that the team must take it one game at a time.

When asked whether it is hard to stop supporters getting ahead of themselves, Arteta said (via football.london):

"It’s not about stopping anybody, it’s about being realistic about where we are. The way we are performing is obviously impressive and we’re really happy with that, but we have set the bar and objectives in the short term of what we want to improve and what is making us win that many football matches."

Arteta was then asked what dream he wished to achieve with his team in 2023, to which he replied:

"To win against Newcastle. And then the next one and then the next one. That’s my dream."

The Spanish boss' humility aside, the Gunners remain in pole position to become English champions this season, a feat they have not attained since the 2003/04 campaign. If the north London outfit beat Newcastle in their next fixture, they will move 10 points ahead of the Cityzens.

