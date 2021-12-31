“Relentless is the word I would use” – James Maddison names ‘outrageous’ player as best Premier League footballer of 2021

Leicester City attacker James Maddison has named Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as the best Premier League footballer of 2021.

Liverpool did not have a pleasant 2020-21 campaign as they failed to retain their Premier League title. Jurgen Klopp's side, though, ended the season on a high, going unbeaten in their last 10 league games and finishing third in the table.

Salah played a key role during Liverpool's Premier League run-in, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the second half of the season. The 29-year-old has taken that form into the current campaign.

The Egypt international has scored 15 goals in 19 Premier League matches so far this season. Salah's blistering form has seen him receive praise from players, pundits and fans alike.

Leicester attacker Maddison has become the latest player to express his admiration for Salah. He told Amazon Prime Sport:

"I think Mohamed Salah [is the best Premier League player of 2021], top player. His numbers are absolutely outrageous. Just goals and assists. It’s constant. Relentless is the word I would use, so I would probably say, Salah.”

Apart from finding the back of the net 15 times, Salah has also provided nine assists in the Premier League so far. The former Chelsea forward has also scored seven goals in seven Champions League matches as well.

While Salah has been in red hot form this season, Liverpool will have to do without him for a number of matches in January. The winger is set to join the Egyptian national team for the African Cup of Nations after the Reds' trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

James Maddison's Leicester keep Mohamed Salah at bay in the Premier League

James Maddison feels Mohamed Salah is the best Premier League player of 2021. However, the England international helped Leicester keep the 29-year-old at bay on Tuesday.

Leicester hosted Jurgen Klopp's side at the King Power Stadium this week and earned a shock 1-0 victory. Liverpool failed to step up on the night, with Salah even missing a penalty.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah proving that he is human after all 😳 Mohamed Salah proving that he is human after all 😳 https://t.co/Pp9mIxd136

The Foxes handed the Anfield outfit what was their second Premier League defeat of the season. Liverpool will now be looking to bounce back from the setback when they face Chelsea on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Salah is having a mini goal drought, having failed to find the back of the net in his last two league appearances.

