Reliable journalist explains why Chelsea are set to snub summer move for striker target Victor Osimhen

According to a report by reputable Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, Chelsea did not move forward with a deal for Victor Osimhen because of his wages.

The Nigerian striker is one of the most highly rated in European football at the moment, but his party could not agree terms with the Blues.

Speaking via SkySports, DiMarzio revealed:

"He has a very high salary and that's why Chelsea didn't go forward because after a meeting with his agent, they didn't find an agreement with the salary."

Osimhen was a vital part of the Napoli team that lifted Serie A for the first time in over three decades. The Nigerian has been linked with a move to west London, but his services will be wanted and desired across the continent. A player of the Nigerian’s quality is unlikely to reduce his wage demands drastically to secure a move.

The Blues are unlikely to have an unlimited war chest after they splashed out on signings under Todd Boehly’s arrival. Osimhen might have to remain in Naples for the foreseeable future if his wages discourage potential suitors.

Osimhen and Napoli will have a lot of work after their poor title defense. The Blues will continue their hunt for a new striker to lead their line next season.

Chelsea join race for Fulham defender with expiring contract

According to a report by Skysports, Chelsea have offered Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo a contract. The defender has established himself as a regular for the Cottagers over the last four years, making 132 appearances for them.

The 26-year-old is also a target of Newcastle United and will now have a choice to make. While the Blues will hope that the prospect of remaining in west London will entice the defender, it is up to the defender to decide.

Tosin came through the Manchester City academy before leaving in search of game time. New Blues coach Enzo Maresca will be familiar with him from their time together in Manchester.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has left after four years at the club and Tosin, whose contract expires on June 30, 2024, might think it's time to change squads as well. Chelsea will hope they can bring in the defender free to replace Trevor Chalobah who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.