"Remind him Arsenal is a classier club" - Gunners' loanee response to fan's DM regarding a fictional move to PSG in FM save comes to light

Charlie Patino hilariously responded to a fan who informed the Arsenal loanee that the club turned down an offer for him from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Football Manager.

Patino is currently on loan at EFL Championship outfit Swansea City from the Gunners. He's been a real asset for the Swans, bagging two goals and four assists in 14 games across competitions. The 20-year-old scored a last-gasp equalizer in Michael Duff's side's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield (December 2).

However, his career has taken another direction on a fan's Football Manager save. He'd garnered interest from PSG who had a bid rejected by Arsenal much to the videogame Patino's frustrations.

The said fan DM'd the English youngster to tell him about the situation on Football Manager. He said (via Out of Context Football Manager):

"Hey man, so basically, I developed you in FM and you became a class player who began to carry my Arsenal side. The problem though is that PSG bid for you and now you're upset that I rejected them. Any advice to get virtual Charlie Patino back on board?"

Patino gave an amusing response telling his virtual self to grow up and that the Gunners were a more classy club than the Parisians:

"Tell virtual Charlie Patino to grow up and remind him Arsenal is a classier club... he'll soon get over it!! Hope I win you trophies on FM."

The England U21 international will hope his loan spell with Swansea results in him earning a prominent role in Mikel Arteta's senior squad once he returns. He's made two appearances for the Gunners thus far, scoring one goal.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal over Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe seems to admire Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to leave PSG once his contract expires at the end of the season. La Liga giants Real Madrid have constantly been mooted as favorites to sign last season's Ligue 1 top goalscorer.

However, if Mbappe doesn't move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he won't be short of suitors, particularly from the Premier League. Liverpool are reportedly in the race for the 24-year-old but could be joined by Arsenal.

Voetbal24 (via TribalFootball) reports that if Madrid don't pursue Mbappe, the France captain would prefer to head to the Emirates rather than Anfield. It's claimed he is enticed by the prospect of following in the footsteps of Gunners and Les Bleus icon Thierry Henry.

Mbappe is one of Europe's most admired attackers, dominating Ligue 1 over the past few years. He's started this season with 18 goals in 18 games across competitions at the Parc des Princes.