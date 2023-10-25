"Reminds me of Bellingham and Gavi", "Beautiful baller" - Manchester City fans hail 18-year-old's display in win vs Young Boys in UCL

Manchester City fans were full of praise for Rico Lewis after the English teenager's excellent performance in his side's 3-1 win against Young Boys on Wednesday (October 25).

Lewis was named man of the match as the Cityzens made it three wins from three in Group G of the UEFA Champions League. Manuel Akanji (48'), and Erling Haaland (67,P', 86') were on the scoresheet for Pep Guardiola's reigning European champions.

However, Lewis' display was one to admire as he continued his impressive start to the season. The versatile English midfielder was assured in possession, making one key pass and completing two long ball attempts.

The England U21 international has rightfully started earning a consistent place in Guardiola's starting XI. He's made seven appearances across competitions this season, bagging one assist.

Lewis has displayed his defensive nous as well as his attacking intent throughout the campaign. One fan heaped praise on the Manchester City starlet following his latest superb showing against Young Boys:

"Rico Lewis is a beautiful baller and Alvarez's impact is unreal.Hope Haaland is back on form. Three points."

Another fan compared the English teenage wonderkid to Golden Boy nominees Jude Bellingham and Gavi:

""My obsession with Rico Lewis comes down to his understanding of not only the game but just how perfectly he interprets his role on the pitch in this City side. He does everything so well. To think he's just 18?! Reminds me of Bellingham and Gavi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Lewis' performance:

Rico Lewis comments on Manchester City's clash with Manchester United this weekend

Rico Lewis is looking forward to Manchester City's trip to Old Trafford.

Lewis could be pushing to start when Manchester City face Manchester United in the derby on Sunday (September 29). The Cityzens head to Old Trafford, sitting second in the Premier League.

The Cityzens academy graduate is yet to play against the Red Devils but he did do so at the U18 level. He made three appearances for City's youth team against their cross-city rivals, scoring one goal in three wins.

Lewis is looking forward to the derby and insisted he will be thrilled just to be a part of it. He told TNT Sports:

"They're always special. For me, whether you're playing or not, it's amazing to be a part of, and we know what we have to do. We take it game by game, we do our best to win!"

Manchester City's rising star made his senior debut in August 2022 and has since made 31 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He was part of the Cityzens side that won the continental treble in the 2022-23 campaign.